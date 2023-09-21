Best Breakfast

Tucked away in a dated, unassuming strip mall on Lower Greenville Avenue is an old-fashion diner that has been in business for over 50 years. John's Café is a mom-and-pop that serves breakfast that really sticks to the ribs. Classics like a stack of three pancakes, French toast or even chicken-fried steak include two eggs, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and hash brown, grits or toast. You can also get huevos rancheros or have a delicious omelet with gyro meat. This place has repeat patrons who live nearby as well as others who make a weekly pilgrimage just to get the baklava for dessert. If you don't get there with the early bird breakfast crowd, expect a wait.