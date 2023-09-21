Best Breakfast

The extra chocolatey chip cookie at Café Duro will shatter any keto aspirations you may have, but they are well worth the sacrifice of your waistline. Packed with luscious chunks of melty chocolate and perfectly adorned with a sprinkle of sea salt, each bite offers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory sensation. And while it may seem crazy to pay $4 per cookie, trust us when we tell you they are worth every penny. Whether paired with a steaming cup of coffee, a glass of wine after dinner or simply enjoyed on their own, these cookies will have you going out of your way to spoil yourself even more.