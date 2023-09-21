Best Restaurant for a Special Occasion

Crown Block is a Las Vegas-based restaurant that moved into the ball atop Reunion Tower this year, after the space had sat empty for the past couple of years. Unfortunately, the revolving switch has been turned off, so to get the 360-degree view you'll have to leg it around the restaurant. But the view of the Trinity River, canopies of trees to the south, eye-level skyscrapers and all the traffic along the highways that looks like ants marching in a line is whimsical. Plus, the macaroni and cheese waffle is itself worth the trip.