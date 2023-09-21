Best Restaurant for a Special Occasion

Matthew Toback, the owner of Cowtown Dogs, has dedicated years to perfecting his chili dog recipe, which eventually culminated in a custom-made premium beef and pork frank made by Hummel Brothers, an almost-century-old butcher based in New Haven, Connecticut. This food truck gets reserved for a lot of private events, parties and such, but every Thursday you can find the orange box parked outside A-EZ Out Bail Bonds on Riverfront Boulevard, which in itself can make for interesting people watching as you eat in your car. Start with a plain hotdog with that custom frank on a brioche bun, then order one other with whatever fixings you like (we like the house-made chili and cheese). Get a container of the mac and cheese for dinner; it's a monster meal. Thursday never tasted so good.