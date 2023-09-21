Best Music Podcast

In a sea of podcasts that focus on musicians, this one has found a fresh and unique angle. It simply asks them about the strangest gig they've ever played. Host Chris J. Norwood is a seasoned musician and founding member of the band Texicana who has just started a new project, Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout. Norwood has presented a range of DFW's favorite musicians, including Salim Nourallah, Chris Holt and Matt Hillyer, to name a few. The edits are slick and the specific nature of the topic often sparks previously untold stories from the artists. Norwood is a great host, presenting a relaxed conversational style that puts guests at ease and makes for an listen every time.