 Best Burger 2023 | Shady's Burgers & Brewhaha | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us

Best Burger

Shady's Burgers & Brewhaha

Nick Reynolds
Holy Guacamole
  • 9661 Audelia Rd., Dallas, 75238 Map

Best Butcher

Deep Cuts Dallas

Best Chicken Sandwich

Hattie B's Hot Chicken

A. Caroyln Studio

Best Chicken-Fried Steak

Ozona Grill & Bar

Best Chinese Restaurant

Royal China

Nick Rallo

Best Cocktail Bar

The Tipsy Alchemist

  • 2101 Cedar Springs Rd r125, Dallas, 75201 Map

Best Comfort Food

Original Market Diner

Best Dessert

Cheesecake Royale

Best Diner

Norma's Cafe

Best Doughnut

Hypnotic Donuts & Chicken Biscuits

  • 235 W. Hickory St., Denton, 76201 Map

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation