Best Margarita

Yellow Rosa is a special place. The entrance to the Deep Ellum cantina has speakeasy vibes (look for a sign on the sidewalk). Once inside, it feels like an escape to a cantina in a Mexican town. Yellow Rosa has a seasonal cocktail menu, but our favorite drink isn't even on the menu: Ask for a frozen mango margarita, smooth and strong with a smear of Tajin covering half the glass. Yeah, we'll lick it before each sip. It's that good. Bonus feature at Yellow Rosa: Thursday's $5 margarita menu. The weekend brunch is lively and fun, and there's usually a mariachi band on Sundays.