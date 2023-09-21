Best Biscuit Sandwich

We've heard breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and whether you're combating rush-hour traffic or have the luxury of time to savor the moment, there is nothing like sinking your teeth into a made-from-scratch buttery and flaky biscuit sandwich. At Goodfriend Package you can get as creative as you'd like with the BYO Biscuit, but we recommend you kickstart your day with an already created masterpiece like the Bronx or the Notorious ($8 each). The Bronx is loaded with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and million island dressing, and the Notorious is an egg white, roast beef, sliced tomato, Swiss cheese and horseradish mayo masterpiece. To heck with a bowl of Wheaties. These biscuit sandwiches truly are the "breakfast of champions."