Best Facebook Group

Texas Cannabis Collective

Texas Cannabis Collective is a Facebook group run by and for people looking to know the latest on everything cannabis in the state. Whether you're seeking some funny 4/20 memes, the latest on Texas cannabis news or just looking to connect with other cannabis enthusiasts like yourself, you'll want to join the Texas Cannabis Collective Facebook group. The group is mainly a social place for anyone following the nonprofit Texas Cannabis Collective. Started by local activist Daryoush Zamhariri, the nonprofit strives to advance cannabis laws across the Lone Star State. So, if you have a funny cannabis-related meme to share or have genuine questions about the legal landscape in Texas, join the Texas Cannabis Collective group on Facebook.

Best Music Podcast

The Strangest Gig with Chris J. Norwood

In a sea of podcasts that focus on musicians, this one has found a fresh and unique angle. It simply asks them about the strangest gig they've ever played. Host Chris J. Norwood is a seasoned musician and founding member of the band Texicana who has just started a new project, Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout. Norwood has presented a range of DFW's favorite musicians, including Salim Nourallah, Chris Holt and Matt Hillyer, to name a few. The edits are slick and the specific nature of the topic often sparks previously untold stories from the artists. Norwood is a great host, presenting a relaxed conversational style that puts guests at ease and makes for an listen every time.

Best Kids Pop-Up

PRISMATIC at SPARK!

Kids are active, vibrant, imagination machines who run around trying to live out their most fantastical dreams, even if that means just pretending that they have an imaginary friend or believing they can fly. Don't believe us? Sit a young person down, give them a pad and a piece of paper and tell them to draw whatever they want. So what happens when you give a bunch of imaginative teenagers a whole room to use as their canvas? The creative learning center SPARK! did exactly that for a pop-up exhibition called Prismatic, and the results were fantastic. A group of four high school students was tasked with designing one of six rooms in which they would immerse their guests, using only a single color as their theme. They produced rooms that could draw emotions from pure happiness in the bright and cheery "Sunjoy" room to sheer dread in the "CitySlime" room. One group created a monstrous, friendly creature decorated in furry orange and another used its red room to make guests feel invaded by prying eyes poking out of pixelated walls. SPARK! took a chance on them in a way that paid off big.

Best Dance Club

Double D's

Kathy Tran

The word "clubbing" has gotten a bad rap. Maybe because it evokes soulless, machine-made, repetitive beats fit for a torture chamber, or maybe it's the memory of velvet-roped-off snobbery and overpriced and disappointing nights. But clubs can also be catalysts for counterculture. Think Studio 54, Lizard Lounge, Starck Club. Double D's is not quite like any of those, but it was truly needed in Dallas. The name and slogan ("This is not a tittie bar") should tip you off. The Design District bar doesn't take itself so seriously; it's glamorous but unpretentious, the crowd is ageless, the service friendly and the cocktails exciting. This is the place to tell your intrusive, self-aware thoughts to shut up and dance.

Best TikToker

@Hubs.Life

Social media serves many functions, and influencers' jobs largely consist of being better than you in every way. Connor Hubbard, known online as @Hubs.Life, wants to normalize ... normalcy. The Dallas native films himself doing the most mundane 9–5 yuppie crap ever: getting dressed, making a smoothie, going to work. It's like the start of a great film, except nothing eventful will disrupt the flat plot line, and there's a real beauty to finding value in our comfortable monotony and coming to love the expected.

Best Latin Club

Club Vivo

There are Latin clubs where you can dance salsa, and then there's Club Vivo, a dark, warehouse-ish, large box that's more of a meeting spot for South Americans. Whether it's a World Cup game or a Los Auténticos Decadentes concert, Vivo provides a safe space to let your flags fly. You can count on finding empanadas for sale on Argentine cumbia night — when you can bust out soccer chants like you have Messi-specific Tourette's. The drinks are overpriced like they're denominated in pesos, not dollars, but the club upstairs knows the real Latin songs we want to hear, so we're drunk enough on nostalgia.

Best Theater Company

Ochre House

Ginger+Berry
Matthew+Posey+and+Elizabeth+Evans+live+close+to+the+bone+in+The+Butcher+at+Ochre+House+theater.

Great artistic experiences walk a fine line between avant-garde and laughably artsy. Ochre House has always been on point. Its theater productions are original, boundlessly creative, well-produced small wonders that leave audiences as pensive as they are delighted for a good few months after a show. Founder Matthew Posey is a courageous art conspirator who's long enriched the cultural scene through Ochre House's oddball characters, strikingly original plays and locally grown music and theatrical talent. The Exposition Avenue theater is a nook of uncompromising art in a vast landscape of commercialized entertainment. That alone is worth the ticket, but there's also a "donate what you can" night.

Best Musicals

Broadway Dallas

Nonprofit Dallas Summer Musicals has brought the best of New York's marquees to Dallas since 1941, so it only made sense that a year ago the company changed its name to Broadway Dallas. With recent productions such as Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman, the organization brings the lights, action and super-nasal singing of musical theater to places such as the Winspear Opera House and Fair Park. Give your regards to Broadway right at home.

Best Travel TikTok

My Curly Adventures

It seems that every influencer is in cahoots with the airline industry to get you flying like a bat outta hell anywhere away from your couch. But we really just want to know what's nearby, so we can have some attainable goals for realistic day trips we're actually going to take. Not that a treehouse hotel in Bali doesn't sound nice; we just know ourselves. That's why blogger My Curly Adventures is such a spirit guide. She knows the best stays, pools, events and natural beauty spots near and far from North Texas. If you're looking for the nearest turquoise-water oasis or the "weirdest" things to do, she has the map to these Texas treasures.

Best Place to Read a Comic Book

Carpe Diem Comics

Downtown McKinney is absolutely charming. Among its cookie shops, record shop and vintage shops is a big comic book store with a wide-open space large enough to fit your enthusiasm for all things nerdville. The shop has a well-stocked selection of board games, anime books, posters and comics to entertain every type of cool geek out there. Our favorite thing, though, is the long mezzanine overlooking the store, which offers seating so you can get lost in your fantasy of choice.

