Best Chance of Booting Ted Cruz

This born-and-raised Dallas Democrat is gearing up for the match of his life. Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred announced his entry into the 2024 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Allred, a former NFL athlete, impressed politicos in 2018 when he flipped Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions' seat blue. Now he's bringing that same fighting spirit to take on GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. Allred has rapidly expanded his name recognition and reported robust campaign fundraising. His dedication to bipartisan legislating makes him the advocate that Texas desperately needs in the Senate.