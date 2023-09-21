 Best Seafood Restaurant 2023 | Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Seafood Restaurant

Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse

Best Spirits Selection At A Restaurant/Bar

Armoury D.E.

Kathy Tran

Best Spirits Selection At A Store

Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods

Best Steakhouse

Town Hearth

FlavorHook Restaurant Group

Best Sushi

Sushi Marquee

Best Taqueria

Taqueria el Arquito

Taqueria el Arquito

Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

Ojeda's

Best Thai Restaurant

Bangkok City Restaraunt

Best Vegetarian Or Vegan Restaurant

Kalachandji's

  • 5430 Gurley Ave., Dallas, 75223 Map

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho is for Lovers

Joy Zhang

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

