Best Record Store That's Become a Regional Chain That Doesn't Suck

Lingering in Lubbock? Passing through Plano? Traveling through Tulsa? Those are just a few destinations where you can find Josey Records, the Dallas-based record store that has quietly expanded to five additional locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas over the last decade. Growing a company's footprint often brings with it brand dilution and a diminishment of the original's spark, but not so for Josey Records. In addition to opening its outposts, the mothership (all 25,000 square feet of it) has maintained its mix of in-store events, unique releases and stewardship of the legacy of Dallas institution Bill's Records.