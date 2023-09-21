Best Low-Key Yoga Spot

Tired of yoga classes with pop music blaring and instructors screaming at you like a Jane Fonda workout video? Us too. Which is why we love low-key yoga spots like Bishop Arts' Le Sol House. It's not your typical studio but more like a community center for artists, entrepreneurs and creatives, offering a variety of wellness classes and social events each month. Vintage furniture in the compound's cafe and meeting rooms give it a cool and curated aesthetic, and the garden with chickens makes it feel more like a home than a business. They call it "part spiritual, part social," and we couldn't agree more.