Best F.C. Dallas Player

It seems that everyone is raving in one way or another about pickleball these days. The burgeoning paddle sport is even championed by athletes like Kevin Durant and LeBron James. So, if you feel the urge to see what all the fuss is about, we suggest you hightail it to Chicken N Pickle. It's all right there in the name: Chicken N Pickle provides excellent courts for playin' and tasty chicken for eatin'. It's fun for the whole family but also great for a friends' day out thanks to the solid selection of beers from local breweries.