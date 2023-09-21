Best F.C. Dallas Player

Because he plays soccer in Texas, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira might be the biggest local sports superstar many in North Texas haven't heard of. But similar to how Luka Doncic, Micah Parsons and Jason Robertson have become A-list names in their sports, the 22-year-old son of former FC Dallas MVP David Ferreira has also risen to the top of his league. After making the U.S. World Cup squad in 2022, Ferreira has continued to score tons of goals for both club and country, and he's making people from around the globe pay attention to Texas soccer in the process.