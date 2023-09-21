Best Musical Multitasker

Houston-born and, lately, Fort Worth-based Robert Ellis is a maelstrom of musical output. The singer-songwriter, a part owner of Niles City Sound (and the studio-affiliated label, Niles City Records), just released a superb new solo LP, Yesterday's News, to the same sort of acclaim he helps acts like Jamestown Revival and Thomas Csorba earn via his work as a producer. Ellis also finds the time, somehow, to tour extensively across the United States and Europe, both on his own and as a support act for artists like Ben Kweller and Belaver.