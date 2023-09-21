Best Gallery That Won't Show Art by a White Guy

Let's face it: White dudes have had more of their fair share of artistic accolades and gallery shows, which is why the programming at Daisha Board Gallery is so refreshing. Board, a self-made art expert, got the idea to create her own space showing BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and artists with disabilities after her daughter Savannah asked why there weren't images of people like her in the museums and galleries they frequented. This led to the founding of Black Sheep Art Culture and Board's eponymous space, which opened in November 2021. Board added to her artistic mission by opening a second space next to the Joule during art week, giving her more room to show energetic, inspiring work.