If you've never visited the T. Boone Pickens YMCA downtown, you may think this is a sentimental pick. The building is likely to become something other than a gym in the near future thanks to a $12 million sale. But those who've used their lunch breaks to play a game of pickup basketball or have skipped happy hour to do a few extra reps in the expansive weight room there know this spot has it all. For decades, having a convenient gym did not require sacrificing quality of selection when it came to fitness classes, swimming, weights, racquetball and so much more offered by the Y on Akard Street. Should the downtown location eventually be no more, Dallas will be one of the very few major American cities without a downtown YMCA gym, and that's not a good look.