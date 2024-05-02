 New Arlington Restaurant Taipo Offers Nepalese Cuisine and a Speakeasy | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Taipo: Momo and a Speakeasy Bring a Taste of Nepal to Arlington

Arlington has a bright new Nepalese restaurant and swanky speakeasy.
May 2, 2024
Order one of everything at Taipo from the namesake dumplings, momo and a masala butter chicken.
Order one of everything at Taipo from the namesake dumplings, momo and a masala butter chicken. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Rachel Puri and Riza Rawal became friends during the pandemic. Both were college students, new to Dallas, bored and yearning for their native-Nepali food. They channeled all that energy into several projects like selling masks, bags and shoes from Nepal.
click to enlarge Riza Rawal (left) and Rachel Puri, co-founders of Taipo.
Riza Rawal (left) and Rachel Puri, co-founders of Taipo.
Mike Lam

Those endeavors didn't quite fulfill their ambition, so they decided on "a restaurant thing," as Puri recalls.

"Riza loves cooking," Puri says. "That's what she always wanted to do. Pretty much everything on the menu, the cocktails, it's all her."

The two believed there was a lack of Nepalese food in North Texas, especially given the large Nepalese community. So they spent two years crafting their plan, which initially was just a restaurant that picked up a plus-one along the way: a speakeasy.

Rawal worked on recipes and Puri worked on the broader concept, including some quite amazing decor, much of which Puri's father sourced in Nepal and shipped to Arlington. All told, it weighed more than 1.5 tons.

Part 1: Tiffany Blue

These authentic art pieces aren't noticeable when one enters Taipo — in fact, it's a complete contradiction of sorts: the front space is bathed in a Tiffany blue, from the walls to the trash cans and custom-made booths. Puri liked the elegant brand identity the color channels.

"This," she says pointing to the cushion banquette that lines the wall just a touch darker than everything else, "It bothers me so much. I couldn't find the teal color that matched everything else."

She admits they're both perfectionists and spent a lot of time on details, which is quite advantageous for diners and drinkers.
click to enlarge
The dining room at Taipo is straightforward, belying what's on the other side of the door.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The small dining room is standard, with just a handful of tables for dining in (all food is served in to-go containers). There's a small window to order and pick up food. But look left and you'll see a unique doorway, which is the artwork of the native Newar people of Katmandu: an ornately carved wooden door and frame topped with intricate crown, one of the items shipped by Puri's dad.

Part 2: Buddhist Prayer Wheels

There are no signs above the door, or outside the restaurant for that matter, announcing the large bar behind the restaurant. But walking through the double door from Nepal you'll see a dim hallway lined with Buddhist prayer wheels, also shipped from Nepal. Spin the wheels for wisdom and good karma, or a nice cocktail at least.
click to enlarge
A prayer wheel lines the path to a speakeasy.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The prayer wheel hallway leads to an entirely different concept — a moody, dark cocktail bar. The speakeasy wasn't originally part of the plan; their contractor showed the two this space the day they were supposed to sign a lease in a strip center in another part of Arlington. They saw the potential of a restaurant and bar, catering to a college crowd and the offices nearby and residents that tower over the space.

"First we were like, fast food is killable, we can go fast," Puri says. "That's kind of what we wanted to do. But a bar on the other hand was something we thought we would do in the future. (...) a lot of things came together for both to happen."

Momo and Noodles

While the space and art within are interesting, the food is what drew us in. An online menu is straightforward, with four main sections: momo, taipo, stir fry and a chef's special. You can (and should) order something from each, which will run you about $40. And it's enough for three or four meals. So, yes, do that.

The namesake taipo dumplings are mandatory. These from-scratch oversized fried dumplings with a hint of peppercorn and scent of daikon are tender inside with a slightly crisp shell. They're served two to an order, with your choice of pork, beef, chicken or potato. 
click to enlarge Keema noodles with ground pork and spices.
Keema noodles with ground pork and spices.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dig into the stir fry section, which includes Keema noodles, fried rice, chili with rice and chow mein, again with several protein options. We went with ground pork with Keema noodles packed with spices. This might (might) be the dish we dream about the most, punching the noodles with a fork to grab clumps of chili, ground beef then twirling all together. Served in a big paper bowl, it travels well and was still warm at home 15 minutes later. The next day, reheated in a skillet, it was even better.

Momo here are served 12 to a dish and can be ordered much like wings with four filling options and six different spices/flavors, either fried or pan-seared. We tried the pork momo, pan-seared and bathed in a chili sauce, brilliant with flavor.

The chef's special was a chicken butter masala sandwich that should be ashamed of itself for showboating in front of all this wonderful Nepalese food. There are three variations under the chef's special menu: grilled cheese, spicy chicken and butter masala.
click to enlarge the bar at taipo in Arlington
The speakeasy bar behind Taipo.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Final Act: The Speakeasy

On another night we wound our way to the speakeasy in the back, cozy and dark, the opposite of the bright restaurant in front. There's more art sourced from Nepal, including large tiles hovering over the bar and a stunning gold Buddha statue holding court at the center stage.

Imbibers at the bar can order food from Taipo, but the speakeasy has a menu of small plates of Nepali-influenced fare, including Himalayan beef. Large crispy but gooey cheeseballs are a perfect bar snack. (We failed to take note of the exact description, but we can assure you are worth the $9.)

Classic cocktails have slight twists, like an old fashioned made with a smoky Suntori. A Darjeeling Chai is reminiscent of a White Russian with Tito's, Kahlua, cream and chai ($16).

From momo to chai cocktails and every interesting temptation in between, Taipo in Arlington is a Nepalese wonderland.

Taipo. 200 E. Abram St., No. 140, Arlington. Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m – midnight; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Snubbed as Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List

Brunch

Dallas Snubbed as Two Frisco Restaurants Make Yelp's Best Brunch List

By Aaren Prody
Local Farm Partners with Nepal Tea Collective to Host Afternoon Tea on May 11

Food & Drink News

Local Farm Partners with Nepal Tea Collective to Host Afternoon Tea on May 11

By Danielle Beller
Ida Claire Gave Us High Hopes for the Future of Delta-8 Cocktails

Bars

Ida Claire Gave Us High Hopes for the Future of Delta-8 Cocktails

By Carly May Gravley
We Check Out the Trending Cafe Nubia

First Look

We Check Out the Trending Cafe Nubia

By Hank Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation