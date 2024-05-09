Grilled Oysters and Wine at Eataly's Terra

Eataly, the Italian food wonderland at NorthPark Center, has an authentic wood-burning Italian grill tucked away on its third-floor rooftop, Terra. Inspired by earth and fire, it's where raw seasonal ingredients are cooked over burning flames.
You would think dining at a restaurant that's "technically" inside a mall wouldn't exactly give vibes, but Terra far surpasses the reputations of Auntie Anne's pretzels and whoever sells those massive cookie cakes.
The restaurant's layout, design and aroma actually make you feel like you've been swept away to Italy. Plus, Eataly's whole manifesto is that they cook what they sell and they sell what they cook. Most of the food is imported from Italy and the rest is sourced locally, so the quality and authenticity of the dishes they prepare give them proper bragging rights.
They keep things simple for the food menu, as true Italian cuisine should be. However, the Italian wine menu is six pages, in what we'd guess is 10-point font. If you're not one to absorb six pages of anything, especially without a glass of wine in hand — we get that. The servers are more than happy to guide you.
For mains, they have pasta like cavatelli al ragu di Terra, which is house-made cavatelli pasta, beef and pork ragu and 18-month Parmigiano Reggiano DOP; a grilled butterfly branzino; and bistecca di maiale, which is pork secreto steak.
The Per la Tavola section, designed to feed the whole table, is offered at various price points: tomahawk (the best of Terra), grigliata di pesce (a tribute to Italian coastal cuisine) and fornello Pugliese (a variety of skewers inspired by Southern Italy).
Right now, there's a spring cocktail menu running until June with classic drinks paired with a spring edition by Terra. It's the perfect excuse for two rounds.
We started with a glass of Falanghina wine, a white varietal from Campania, the "shin" of Italy's boot. Interesting note: the name Campania comes from "Campania felix," which means happy land. As any major wine-producing area in Italy should be.
You may not need one, but make a reservation anyway. Also, there's plenty of parking out front.
Terra (inside Eataly), 8687 N. Central Expressway, No. 2172. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.