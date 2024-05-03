Wicked Snow's Bingsu Offerings Are Our New Favorite Indulgence

click to enlarge The Wicked Coffee (left) is our favorite. It's a bit like an affogato. Alexis Castillo

Texans don’t know much about snow, but we sure as hell don’t shy away from over-the-top desserts. Luckily, Wicked Snow in Carrollton, a modern cafe and ice cream shop with plenty of tables to chill at, knows plenty.So, Wicked Snow sells snow cones, right? Well, sort of, but with an emphasis on “snow.”Traditional snow cones are usually made with crushed ice chips from water, but these desserts are technically bingsu, a popular Korean take on shaved ice. Bingsu are made with a milk-based ice that is finely milled to resemble snow powder.Wicked Snow offers 10 different Snow Flake bingsu options, four of which we tried.Strawberry was ... strawberry. Sure, they’ll do a half strawberry half mango concoction if you ask for a “half and half,” but overall it wasn’t the most exciting menu item. It's topped with sliced strawberry halves, and while great for an Instagram story, the outer layer of strawberry galore is the first to go.For those looking for a more exciting take on snow delivery, check out the Wicked Berry. Fresh blueberries and raspberry preserves stacked on top of a powder mountain, with mini-cheesecake bites thrown in for texture and calories. As for taste, berries will be berries: sweet, tart and slightly sour. Though Tyra Banks has no notes on the presentation, we recommend giving this baby a good mix to ensure each bite has maximum flavor distribution. (Think of it like mixing up a Greek yogurt.)Our favorite was the Wicked Coffee, but we shouldn’t have to announce that this isn’t your old-school cup of joe. We’re almost tempted to call this one a sundae, as it’s blended with nuts, brownie bites and did someone say ice cream? (No, Bahama Bucks does not rule the ice cream and shaved ice monopoly.) While this has a “milk ice” base, it is straight up coffee ice snow. If coffee-flavored bingsu didn’t seal the deal, keep in mind this dish is served with its own shot of espresso for an “affogato-like” experience. (But, there’s no law saying you can’t shoot it for a midday pick-me-up.)The Wicked Gold is one of the most popular bingsus offered. While certainly tasty, the Wicked Gold isn't your typical sweet tooth craving. This bingsu treat contains red bean and rice cake mochi. You can also find multigrain powder, sliced almonds and a condensed milk drizzle in this pile of snow.Each snowflake concoction will set you back about $15. Sure, the price is steep, but trust us when we say each bingsu dish is a massive serving: easily enough for two people. There's also a full coffee bar here, along with the croiffles (croissants pressed into waffles), fancy topped toasts, tea and smoothies.You won't find any flying broomsticks at this establishment, but Texans praying for snow are in for a treat.