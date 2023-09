Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

click to enlarge A full bar at Brix Barbecue promises the coldest Lone Star in town, but there's plenty of beer, wine and cocktails to chose from. Chris Wolfgang

click to enlarge The menu is full of not-quite barbecue gems like this delicious smoked porchetta. Chris Wolfgang

click to enlarge Brix has a smash burger loaded with melty cheese and Dank Sauce that we adore. Chris Wolfgang

When we wrote about Brix Barbecue in 2020, the once-a-week barbecue spot was easy to find: Just look for the gleaming Airstream trailer (Smokestream One) and a large smoker on wheels with vintage World War II fighter plane-style nose art (The Brisket Bomber) to enjoy great barbecue in Fort Worth.Trevor Sales told us at the time that while serving barbecue out of an Airstream trailer seemed glamorous, he hoped to one day move Brix Barbecue into a brick-and-mortar. Fast-forward three years, and Sales' dreams have become a reality with the new Brix Barbecue on Fort Worth's Southside.It's a long road to build a restaurant from the ground up, and Sales would learn this lesson firsthand. He bought the property in late 2021 and had an architect draw up plans for a new building that provided indoor dining, a dog-friendly (naturally) patio with two levels and a covered smokehouse. Work stretched through 2022, with plenty of surprises along the way, like testing the soil of the site for contamination and the city requiring an expansive fire-suppression system for the covered patio that added months to the build-out and over $100,000 to the cost of construction. Sales closed up shop at the Smokestream trailer in June of this year and opened the doors to the new spot the first weekend in August.When we ran into Sales on our visit to the new place just a few weeks after the grand opening, the smile on his face told us the process was worth it, and we wholeheartedly agree. The patio is shaded and lovely, and we can imagine that when temps fall off the triple digits of summer, the rooftop patio will be an awesome place for a barbecue lunch and a beverage or two. Speaking of beverages, Brix offers a full bar, where Sales promises the coldest Lone Star in the state, along with other beers, cocktails and a modest wine list. After placing your order at the counter, grab a seat at one of the lengthy live-edged slabbed tables, and your food will arrive in short order.We're happy to say that the barbecue classics are just as good as we remembered them from the trailer. Brix's lean brisket ($30 per pound) is brilliant, with plenty of smoke and a hefty glistening bark on each slice. The house sausage is a jalapeño-cheddar blend, and Sales also offers a different sausage flavor each month. On our visit, that meant a sun-dried tomato, basil and cheese link ($5.50) that packs a wallop of flavor.Brix's bigger kitchen allows for menu choices that stray from the barbecue path, and we're here for all of it. Brix has a classic double patty smash burger ($11) smothered in melty cheese and Brix's dank sauce (think of it as an herb-loaded ranch dressing). It has everything we love in a smash burger, with charred, crunchy bits of beef locking in the flavor. Sales talked us into trying his take on porchetta ($27 per pound), a smoke-infused roll of fatty pork belly and herbs that we adored.We all ordered a small side of brisket ragu ($5). There are chunks of brisket in the bright tomato ragu, and it's served over tender pasta, topped with grated parmesan and fresh herbs. Italian takes at a barbecue restaurant? When it's done well like Brix is doing, we're on board with it, tradition be damned.But don't take our word for it; those in the know are patronizing Brix's new location too. On the Saturday morning of our visit, we arrived a few minutes before opening, and a modest crowd had already gathered on the patio to wait for the doors to open. As we found our way to the end of the line, we ran into Todd and Misty David, founders of Cattleack Barbecue , who had made the trip to Fort Worth to take in the new venue. And while we caught up with the Davids over lunch,Daniel Vaughn popped over to our table to say hello. Vaughn was hosting a bus tour of Fort Worth barbecue spots, and had included the new Brix as one his must-visits.At launch, Brix Barbecue is open Thursday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m., but Sales hopes to expand the hours soon, including bringing back "Brix After Dark." This wildly popular event at the Brix trailer offered a menu of rotating food specials. We can't wait for a chance to come back and check them out ourselves.