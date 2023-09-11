Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

When we wrote about Brix Barbecue in 2020, the once-a-week barbecue spot was easy to find: Just look for the gleaming Airstream trailer (Smokestream One) and a large smoker on wheels with vintage World War II fighter plane-style nose art (The Brisket Bomber) to enjoy great barbecue in Fort Worth.
Trevor Sales told us at the time that while serving barbecue out of an Airstream trailer seemed glamorous, he hoped to one day move Brix Barbecue into a brick-and-mortar. Fast-forward three years, and Sales' dreams have become a reality with the new Brix Barbecue on Fort Worth's Southside.
When we ran into Sales on our visit to the new place just a few weeks after the grand opening, the smile on his face told us the process was worth it, and we wholeheartedly agree. The patio is shaded and lovely, and we can imagine that when temps fall off the triple digits of summer, the rooftop patio will be an awesome place for a barbecue lunch and a beverage or two. Speaking of beverages, Brix offers a full bar, where Sales promises the coldest Lone Star in the state, along with other beers, cocktails and a modest wine list. After placing your order at the counter, grab a seat at one of the lengthy live-edged slabbed tables, and your food will arrive in short order.
Brix's bigger kitchen allows for menu choices that stray from the barbecue path, and we're here for all of it. Brix has a classic double patty smash burger ($11) smothered in melty cheese and Brix's dank sauce (think of it as an herb-loaded ranch dressing). It has everything we love in a smash burger, with charred, crunchy bits of beef locking in the flavor. Sales talked us into trying his take on porchetta ($27 per pound), a smoke-infused roll of fatty pork belly and herbs that we adored.
We all ordered a small side of brisket ragu ($5). There are chunks of brisket in the bright tomato ragu, and it's served over tender pasta, topped with grated parmesan and fresh herbs. Italian takes at a barbecue restaurant? When it's done well like Brix is doing, we're on board with it, tradition be damned.
Cattleack Barbecue, who had made the trip to Fort Worth to take in the new venue. And while we caught up with the Davids over lunch, Texas Monthly's Daniel Vaughn popped over to our table to say hello. Vaughn was hosting a bus tour of Fort Worth barbecue spots, and had included the new Brix as one his must-visits.
At launch, Brix Barbecue is open Thursday through Sunday starting at 11 a.m., but Sales hopes to expand the hours soon, including bringing back "Brix After Dark." This wildly popular event at the Brix trailer offered a menu of rotating food specials. We can't wait for a chance to come back and check them out ourselves.
Brix Barbecue, 1012 S. Main St., Fort Worth. Thursday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m or until sold out.