March Roundup of Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Opening and Closings

OpeningsGreat wine news: Veritas Wine Room is not closing after all. In January the Henderson Avenue wine lounge announced plans to close this month but unexpectedly reached an agreement with its landlords and will be able to stay open. Cheers! Now we can look forward to a big 15-year anniversary party. Check out the website for a list of tastings and a pop-up with Whisk Crepes.
The fancy new lounge and Mexican restaurant originally out of Las Vegas, La Neta, celebrated its grand opening on a recent stormy night with Mark Wahlberg; the actor is invested in a tequila brand the spot carries. We got an early peek and it definitely leans more toward a club or lounge vibe than a restaurant, but maybe that's your thing. It's across from The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum.
Ramble Room is officially open in Preston Hollow. This is from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ's Seafood and Escondido. He wants Ramble Room to be the spot you go to when you don't feel like going out. His thing is ninja-like hospitality, and his restaurants all consistently have superior food. Here, the menu embraces classic American dishes, house-made pasta, chicken, steaks, sandwiches and some nice fish dishes. Happy hour includes half-price specials on select glasses of wine, draft beer and appetizer dips, and some $9 dishes (a chicken sandwich, wedge salad or any half pasta).
Ascension Coffee has opened a new location in a restored church on Garland Road near White Rock Lake. It maintains a lot of charm from the old space with exposed beams and some pew-like booth seating throughout. There are fire pits and lush landscaping outside. It's a lovely spot to hang out.
Loop 9 BBQ, in Grand Prairie's sprawling EpicCentral entertainment district. The burnt-end queso alone is worth the trip. Our Chris Wolfgang recently sat down with Lavine to chat about this new venture.
The Porch announced it has reopened after renovations. The spot just needed a refresh after 15 years on Henderson Avenue. You'll still find the classic favorites here, but with some updates to both the food menu and bar offerings.
The Village Baking Company is opening a new location in the cute Craftsman-style house adjacent to Paradiso in the Bishop Arts District. There's no opening date yet, but the bakery recently posted that it's hiring, so fresh bread isn't far behind.
The San Antonio-based Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse recently opened in Grapevine. It's much like Fogo de Chao, which is where the owner worked for part of his 20 years in the restaurant business. There are 12 types of meat on offer, and the house specialty is picanha, a top-sirloin cap.
Lucky's Hot Chicken opened a new spot in the old Einstein Brothers Bagels building on Lemmon Avenue near Oak Lawn Avenue.
Aso Rock African Market, which is opening a new store near The Parks Mall in Arlington at 4115 S. Cooper. is currently hiring. A new Portillo's will soon open just across the street.
Angie Quebedeuax got a first look at the new restaurant and bar River Pig Saloon on Lowest Greenville Avenue. This spot is serving big burgers (it's part of our Burger Week event), and there's a big wood-burning pizza oven and a large patio.
We also tried out the trending Fortune House on Lower Greenville, popular for dumplings, crab Rangoon and lavish spins on traditional Asian fare.
And if you have a taste for spice, Crimson Coward in Frisco should be on your radar. In addition to the spicy bird here, the deep-fried blooming onion was nostalgic and appetizing.
Hank Vaughn tried the new spot in Bishops Arts, Mentiiras, which offers snacks like elotes, burritos and frescas con crema. Yes, a burrito is a snack. Can be anyway.
ClosingsThe flatbread bubble has burst. But what even is flatbread? It's not pizza, it's not bread. It's confusing. The flatbread and wine spot Postino, in Deep Ellum, shuttered. One thing that was particularly cool here was a wall covered with old local concert tickets. We hope those find a good home. The Flatbread Company on Greenville Avenue also closed earlier this year. This spot was self-described as a flatbread pizzeria.
Hurtado Barbecue closed its Little Elm location, saying there wasn't enough traffic to sustain the business. The Texas Monthly Top 50 Barbecue spot is still going strong in Arlington.
The Blue Goose Cantina on Greenville Avenue is closing on March 19. The company couldn't reach a deal on a new lease agreement with the management company. Big sad about this. Owners hope to find another spot in East Dallas; all the other locations are still around.
Finally, after more than four decades in business, JR Bentley's in Arlington has shuttered just a year after new owners took over the spot. The website has the spot listed for sale for $895,000.