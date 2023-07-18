Ten50 BBQ To Open Second Location in Former Sonny Bryan's Spot on Lovers Lane

Richardson's Ten50 BBQ will open a second location in late 2023 near the corner of Lovers Lane and Preston Park Drive in Dallas, where Sonny Bryan's did business for more than two decades.
Ten50 BBQ, specializing in adeptly smoked Central Texas barbecue, has experienced a decade of success in Richardson. Expansion was the next step, and when owner Preston Evans discovered this location was available in an area he knew all too well, he jumped at the chance.
"We were deep into planning for another location when this site became available on Lovers Lane," says Evans. "Without hesitation, we knew it had to be our next Ten50 BBQ. I grew up in the neighborhood, and it has been a dream of my family to have an opportunity to serve this part of Dallas."
One of the keys to Ten50's success is the emphasis on superior quality meats such as heritage Duroc pork and USDA prime beef. The prime brisket, cooked low and slow for up to 12 hours at 200 to 225 degrees, is considered the menu's MVP.
Costars include St. Louis pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, sausage, smoked chicken, brisket and chicken torpedoes. Ten50 also offers a few sandwiches (the brisket sandwich is calling our name right about now) and a stellar selection of sides — from brisket baked beans to a five-cheese mac, along with elite fried okra we wrote about here in 2015.
Dallas Observer food critic and resident barbecue expert Chris Wolfgang also noted Ten50's strong burnt end game in 2019, but as of the writing of this article, we aren't seeing burnt ends on the menu any longer (sad face).
But even sans burnt ends, Ten50 BBQ will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the Devonshire neighborhood later this year. You'll find it at 5519 W. Lovers Lane.