Ten50's Burnt Ends Make Your Lunch Better But Remain a Pricey Proposition

Knowing when and where to get burnt ends in DFW is like a secret handshake among barbecue hounds. Not every joint serves them, but the variety of burnt ends from those that do is astonishing. You've got your classics like at 18th & Vine, the bacon burnt end at Heim or the burnt end as big as your face at Pecan Lodge. There are places like Lakewood Smokehouse that serve them every day, and other spots like Lockhart's where you can only get them once a week.

Ten50 BBQ in Richardson has jumped into the burnt-end game with a Wednesday special of burnt ends, in limited quantities. We've been fans of Ten50 since they've opened, as it gives the suburbs a barbecue option that isn't Dickey's, plus they've got a full bar and okra that will put your grandma's to shame. Very few Wednesdays went by before we ventured up Central Expressway to find out how the burnt ends stack up.

EXPAND Not gonna lie — if you're not lunching like this every so often, you're doing it wrong. Chris Wolfgang