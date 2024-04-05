Tulsa's 'Best New Restaurant of 2021' Opens in Victory Park

GOAT Hospitality is bringing its award-winning GOAT Restaurant & Lounge to Dallas.
James and Nabil Alame, cousins and hospitality business partners, opened the first location of The GOAT Restaurant & Lounge in Tulsa in 2020. Since its inception, they have secured awards like Best New Restaurant in Tulsa in 2021 and Best Bar and Lounge in Oklahoma in 2022.
The Alames have invested in their chefs. Executive chef Ozzy Samano was formerly the executive chef at Bob's Steak and Chophouse. And chef Pascal Sanchez, currently the chef at Park House Dallas, a private club, helped curate the menu. He's worked in many Europe kitchens including Restaurant Mia in Montpellier, France, which received a Michelin Star in 2015.
The restaurant is located in Victory Park at the Link Building, across from Happiest Hour and a short walk from the American Airlines Center. The Alames describe the cuisine as "Euro-Mediterranean fusion," and both the food and cocktail menus are expansive. There's live entertainment on the weekends as the space strives to move from dinner to, according to a release, a "vibrant nightlife experience."
With 7,000 square feet of space and a private lounge on the second floor, the Dallas location has plenty of room for DJs from Thursday through Saturday nights and an electric violinist on Saturday nights. There are plans to include a variety of additional live performances on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Menu highlights include lobster Oreganata ($33), ratatouille ($22) and truffle pommes frites ($9), with rich French sauces as sides. There's a kibbe meatball appetizer ($18), chicken kebabs ($24) and hummus with pita bread ($14).
Prices are pretty moderate for this part of town. The most expensive item on the menu is a $150 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye. A GOAT burger is steep at $22 but it's a half pound of meat. You can also get a 6-ounce filet mignon for $39.
Side items include a classic tabouli, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and a balsamic glaze, wild mushrooms sautéed with butter, white wine and garlic, and an order of fries tossed with Parmesan cheese and truffle oil — each of which is $9. The dessert menu includes baklava cheesecake, crème brûlée and more, ranging in price from $11 to $14.
"Our vision for The GOAT Dallas is to create a space where guests can indulge in exquisite cuisine, enjoy innovative cocktails and immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere," James Alame says.
Being so close to the American Airlines Center, it has the potential to become a go-to spot for drinks and dinner before or after games and concerts. According to a release, the GOAT is open for dinner service now, and lunch and brunch hours will be added soon.
For reservations, visit its page on OpenTable or call 214-272-3328. The GOAT Restaurant & Lounge can be found on both Instagram and Facebook. For more information, visit the website.
The Goat Restaurant & Lounge. 2601 Olive St., No. 100. Sunday – Wednesday, 4–11 p.m.; Thursday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.