A Look Inside the New Jack & Harry's in Snider Plaza

Jack & Harry's is ready to liven up Snider Plaza with a bit of New Orleans charm.
March 27, 2024
Jack and Harry's gumbo has a dark thick roux that we're interested in getting to the bottom of.
Jack and Harry's gumbo has a dark thick roux that we're interested in getting to the bottom of.
Jack & Harry's is set to open this weekend in Snider Plaza. This restaurant and bar, meant to showcase a bit of New Orleans charm, is from Vandelay Hospitality of Dallas. The company's portfolio of restaurants are all a bit posh but approachable, like Drake's, Hudson House, DL Macks and Anchor Sushi Bar. In fact, the CEO of Vandelay, Hunter Pond, opened his first restaurant, East Hampton Sandwich Co., in Snider Plaza in 2012.

Who are Jack and Harry you ask? No one, really. Pond's favorite New York City bar was the 21 Club, which was an extension of a speakeasy called Jack and Charlie's. He liked the place and the name, so he tweaked it a bit.
The bar area lends a taste of New Orleans, right down to the crescent-shaped bar stools.
Kayla Enright
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is cozy with lacquered wood and tile floors flanked by brick and warm cherry wood paneling. For a bit of authenticity, they adopted bricks from New Orleans for the space, as they rehomed old bricks from Chicago for DL Mack's. It's a thing they do and we're here for it.

There are antique Charleston lanterns and aged brass. Equestrian artwork lines the walls along with antique furniture, all nestled in a space built in 1945, offering a touch of refined old-school Southern charm.
The building dates from 1945, bestowing some natural old-world charm. (That's old-world for Dallas, right?)
Kayla Enright
The culinary agenda here is described in a press release as a "place for a weeknight steak or an elegant family meal," all centered around an "approachable selection of prime and dry-aged steaks."

There's a French onion filet and 28-day dry-aged Delmonico, although there's no mention of the tariff for these. Whether they actually fetch family prices remains to be seen. We believe the place has "date night" or "girls' night" or "with that one guy" vibes. Anything but the whole family. To each their own, though.
Oysters St. Claude are served on the half-shell.
Kayla Enright
For lighter fare, there's gumbo, chicken Francaise, oysters St. Claude (fried) along with coastal necessities snapper and flounder (pan-fried or broiled). Sides like Carolina cole slaw, golden tallow fries and crawfish mac and cheese round out meals.
House cocktails include New Orleans gin fizz, Hemingway daiquiri, Sazerac and French martini.
Kayla Enright
Look for drinks spiked with a bit of Bourbon Street. There's a New Orleans gin fizz, Hemingway daiquiri, Sazerac and French martini. The wine list is French-forward.

Jack & Harry's opens on March 28, just for dinner at first. Lunch and brunch will be added later. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 4–6 p.m.

Jack & Harry's, 6833 Snider Plaza. Daily, 4–10 p.m.
