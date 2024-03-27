A Look Inside the New Jack & Harry's in Snider Plaza

Jack & Harry's is set to open this weekend in Snider Plaza. This restaurant and bar, meant to showcase a bit of New Orleans charm, is from Vandelay Hospitality of Dallas. The company's portfolio of restaurants are all a bit posh but approachable, like Drake's, Hudson House, DL Macks and Anchor Sushi Bar. In fact, the CEO of Vandelay, Hunter Pond, opened his first restaurant, East Hampton Sandwich Co., in Snider Plaza in 2012.
Who are Jack and Harry you ask? No one, really. Pond's favorite New York City bar was the 21 Club, which was an extension of a speakeasy called Jack and Charlie's. He liked the place and the name, so he tweaked it a bit.
DL Mack's. It's a thing they do and we're here for it.
There are antique Charleston lanterns and aged brass. Equestrian artwork lines the walls along with antique furniture, all nestled in a space built in 1945, offering a touch of refined old-school Southern charm.
There's a French onion filet and 28-day dry-aged Delmonico, although there's no mention of the tariff for these. Whether they actually fetch family prices remains to be seen. We believe the place has "date night" or "girls' night" or "with that one guy" vibes. Anything but the whole family. To each their own, though.
Jack & Harry's opens on March 28, just for dinner at first. Lunch and brunch will be added later. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday, 4–6 p.m.
Jack & Harry's, 6833 Snider Plaza. Daily, 4–10 p.m.