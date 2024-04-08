A Peek Inside Goldie's, Now Open in Lake Highlands

It's a collaboration between Dallas restaurant veterans Brandon Hays and Brittni Clayton, who bring decades of experience to the venture, including Hays' time at Sfuzzi, Ferris Wheelers, High Fives and Tiny Victories.
Studio Thomas James collaborated with Hays and Clayton to design the restaurant's 1,500-square-foot space at Walnut Hill Lane and Audelia Road, former home of RM 12:20. The design, described in a press release as "refined, sexy and fun," is a little dark and moody. Artwork, maroon velvet booths and black-and-white checkered floor tiles resemble something Veronica Lodge from Riverdale might conjure up in her wildest dreams. (We mean that as a compliment — while the CW show's quality is questionable, Lodge's style, arguably, is not.)
Evidently, Goldie's offers just a single dessert. Going along with its subtle vintage-diner influence, it makes sense for that to be a banana split.
Goldie's. 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 305. Tuesday – Thursday, 4–11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 4–10 p.m.; closed Monday.