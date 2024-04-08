 Dallas Has a New (but Nostalgic) Spot for Food and Drinks: Goldie’s | Dallas Observer
A Peek Inside Goldie's, Now Open in Lake Highlands

Goldie's isn't just here for a good time. It claims to be here for "a fine time" — gremolata butter included.
April 8, 2024
Clockwise from top-left: the moules frites, tuna tataki, Magic Chicken thighs, beet hummus, fresh catch snapper and lump crab and shrimp appetizer.
Joon Koo
Clockwise from top-left: the moules frites, tuna tataki, Magic Chicken thighs, beet hummus, fresh catch snapper and lump crab and shrimp appetizer. Joon Koo
Goldie's, a new restaurant in the Lake Highlands neighborhood of East Dallas, has a style reminiscent of an old-school diner, but one that's opulent and upscale. It recently opened its doors for dinner and late-night service.

It's a collaboration between Dallas restaurant veterans Brandon Hays and Brittni Clayton, who bring decades of experience to the venture, including Hays' time at Sfuzzi, Ferris Wheelers, High Fives and Tiny Victories.
click to enlarge
The moody (but cozy) dining room has plenty of artwork, pretty floor tiles and booths lined with velvet.
Joon Koo
Studio Thomas James collaborated with Hays and Clayton to design the restaurant's 1,500-square-foot space at Walnut Hill Lane and Audelia Road, former home of RM 12:20. The design, described in a press release as "refined, sexy and fun," is a little dark and moody. Artwork, maroon velvet booths and black-and-white checkered floor tiles resemble something Veronica Lodge from Riverdale might conjure up in her wildest dreams. (We mean that as a compliment — while the CW show's quality is questionable, Lodge's style, arguably, is not.)
click to enlarge
The gorgeous marble bar turns out drinks like Bab's Bicletta, made from Aperol, sauvignon blanc and a splash of soda water.
Joon Koo
Executive chef Matthew Perry, who has worked at Dallas favorites like Billy Can Can, The Porch, Alice and Neighborhood Services, is behind the menu at Goldie's. His is the name behind the "Chef Matt’s Porch Pounder": strawberry and shishito-infused gin, lime and simple syrup. Wine — touted as intended "for any drinker" — is by the bottle or the glass.
click to enlarge
Boneless "Magic Chicken Thighs" are prepared with ginger, guava and mashed yams.
Joon Koo
On the appetizer menu, there's bone marrow bruschetta with confit garlic and radicchio with a side of toast points ($22). Tuna Tataki comes with slices of bluefin tuna with sesame seeds and a sauce made of maple and white soy ($23). The moules frites pair mussels with french fries and gremolata butter ($21).
click to enlarge
The "Fresh Catch Fish" was red snapper and salsa verde.
Joon Koo
A handful of salads makes up the "Leafy" section of the menu. There are only six mains here plus a burger. Most are hearty and homestyle like a 10-ounce bone-in chop with potatoes, arugula and grilled lemon. A zucchini bucatini is made with vegetable stock and served with Parmesan and basil. The fresh catch, a red snapper, is served with a salsa verde. There's a 14-ounce New York strip with bone marrow butter. Side items include the elbow mac ($12), honey butter baby carrots ($9) and more.

Evidently, Goldie's offers just a single dessert. Going along with its subtle vintage-diner influence, it makes sense for that to be a banana split.


Goldie's. 9850 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 305. Tuesday – Thursday, 4–11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – midnight; Sunday, 4–10 p.m.; closed Monday.
