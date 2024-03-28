 Watauga and Arlington to Get CosMc’s Locations on April 2 and 8 | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

CosMc's Announces Two More North Texas Locations in Watauga and Arlington

Hungry folks will soon be able to get McPops, too.
March 28, 2024
CosMc's grand opening in Dallas offered live music, branded giveaways and a lot of balloons.
CosMc's grand opening in Dallas offered live music, branded giveaways and a lot of balloons. Michael Anthony
Share this:
After a soft opening on March 19, CosMc’s first Texas outpost, at 6033 Campbell Road, hosted guests at a grand opening celebration over the weekend, complete with live music by DJ SheReal and branded giveaways. After a busy week, the small-format drink-forward concept from McDonald’s has announced the opening dates for its next two locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, both in early April.

Predominantly focused on grab-and-go drinks and snacks, the second and third locations will pop up early next month in Watauga and Arlington. Customers can expect the menu to be the same as that of the now-open Far North Dallas location, including the Cookie Butter McPops that we tried and loved. You can read more about our first look at CosMc’s here.
click to enlarge McPops from CosMc's
Cookie Butter McPops are a little messy but also worth it.
Danielle Beller
CosMc’s Watauga is set to open on April 2 at 7304 Denton Highway. With former McDonaldland character CosMc (an astronaut) as its mascot and an affinity for space-related puns, the opening of the Arlington location at Abrams Alley (near Twisted Root and Hooligan's) is set to coincide with the solar eclipse on April 8. Whether that timing is intentional or serendipitous, we’re not sure. Find out for yourself at 300 E. Abram Street, No. 150.

Overall, we enjoyed much of what we tried at the grand opening. If you plan to stop by on eclipse day, remember to bring your eclipse glasses, emotionally prepare for it to be busy, and, as always, be nice to the employees.

CosMc's. 6033 Campbell Road. Far North Dallas. Daily, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
CosMc’s. 7304 Denton Highway, Watauga. Opening April 2.
CosMc’s. 300 E. Abram St., No. 150, Arlington. Opening April 8.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Let's Eat! The New Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Food & Drink News

Let's Eat! The New Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Chris Wolfgang
Beloved New York Indian Street Food Spot Set To Arrive in Dallas on April 4

Openings and Closings

Beloved New York Indian Street Food Spot Set To Arrive in Dallas on April 4

By Danielle Beller
Let Them Eat Swiss Madrisa, Dallas' Most Defining Cake

Dessert

Let Them Eat Swiss Madrisa, Dallas' Most Defining Cake

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
CosMc’s Opens in Far North Dallas: Here's What We've Tried So Far

First Look

CosMc’s Opens in Far North Dallas: Here's What We've Tried So Far

By Danielle Beller
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation