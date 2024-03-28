CosMc's Announces Two More North Texas Locations in Watauga and Arlington

After a soft opening on March 19, CosMc’s first Texas outpost, at 6033 Campbell Road, hosted guests at a grand opening celebration over the weekend, complete with live music by DJ SheReal and branded giveaways. After a busy week, the small-format drink-forward concept from McDonald’s has announced the opening dates for its next two locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, both in early April.
Predominantly focused on grab-and-go drinks and snacks, the second and third locations will pop up early next month in Watauga and Arlington. Customers can expect the menu to be the same as that of the now-open Far North Dallas location, including the Cookie Butter McPops that we tried and loved. You can read more about our first look at CosMc’s here.
Overall, we enjoyed much of what we tried at the grand opening. If you plan to stop by on eclipse day, remember to bring your eclipse glasses, emotionally prepare for it to be busy, and, as always, be nice to the employees.
CosMc's. 6033 Campbell Road. Far North Dallas. Daily, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
CosMc’s. 7304 Denton Highway, Watauga. Opening April 2.
CosMc’s. 300 E. Abram St., No. 150, Arlington. Opening April 8.