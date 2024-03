CosMc's Announces Two More North Texas Locations in Watauga and Arlington

click to enlarge Cookie Butter McPops are a little messy but also worth it. Danielle Beller

After a soft opening on March 19, CosMc’s first Texas outpost , at 6033 Campbell Road, hosted guests at a grand opening celebration over the weekend, complete with live music by DJ SheReal and branded giveaways. After a busy week, the small-format drink-forward concept from McDonald’s has announced the opening dates for its next two locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, both in early April.Predominantly focused on grab-and-go drinks and snacks, the second and third locations will pop up early next month in Watauga and Arlington. Customers can expect the menu to be the same as that of the now-open Far North Dallas location, including the Cookie Butter McPops that we tried and loved. You can read more about our first look at CosMc’s here CosMc’s Watauga is set to open on April 2 at 7304 Denton Highway. With former McDonaldland character CosMc (an astronaut) as its mascot and an affinity for space-related puns, the opening of the Arlington location at Abrams Alley (near Twisted Root and Hooligan's) is set to coincide with the solar eclipse on April 8. Whether that timing is intentional or serendipitous, we’re not sure. Find out for yourself at 300 E. Abram Street, No. 150.Overall, we enjoyed much of what we tried at the grand opening. If you plan to stop by on eclipse day, remember to bring your eclipse glasses, emotionally prepare for it to be busy, and, as always, be nice to the employees.