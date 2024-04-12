Get Your Beaver Nuggets Ready: Buc-ee's Hillsboro To Open April 21

Road trips south will no longer be plagued with visits to subpar fillin' station. Buc-ee's is opening its newest travel center in Hillsboro on Sunday, April 21.
It's at the northeast corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 77, and it's big: more than 74,000 square feet, with 120 fuel pumps. Most importantly, all our favorites like barbeque, fudge, Beaver Nuggets, fresh pastries and more will all be available.
Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. on April 21. Buc-ee's openings have recently attracted crowds and lines rivaling H-E-B openings in North Texas.
Since 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri and Colorado. Earlier this year, the company broke ground on the first Virginia and Mississippi locations.
While we would have loved to enjoy the bragging rights of having exclusivity of the world's most-loved travel center, the convenience store has no plans to slow its multi-state expansion. Once this location opens, Buc-ee's will operate 49 stores across Texas and the South.
"We're thrilled to open our newest travel center in Hillsboro," says Stan Beard, Buc-ee's director of real estate. "This community has been nothing but supportive and we can't wait to welcome locals, as well as I-35 travelers (East AND West!), to enjoy all that Buc-ee's has to offer."
We're stoked. If you're not from these parts and are unfamiliar with the impact a single beaver can have on the state of Texas, one visit is all it takes to be converted into a Buc-ee's fan for life.