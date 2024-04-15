 New East Dallas Bad Chicken Location Opens | Dallas Observer
Bad Chicken Now Open in East Dallas With Patio, Drive-Thru and Late Hours

Bad Chicken has flown the coop and settled into a new nest.
April 15, 2024
Bad Chicken smokes the wings and follows up with flash frying before serving.
Bad Chicken smokes the wings and follows up with flash frying before serving. Kathy Tran
Locally owned Bad Chicken has taken flight. The fast-casual spot, which originally roosted in Preston Center has closed that location and opened a new store on Ross Avenue with a revamped menu, large patio, indoor arcade area and lotsa booze.

From the get-go, owner Bobby Shuey knew the Preston Center location was short-term, as the whole building would soon be razed. Call it restaurant training camp (which actually should be a deal). After testing the chicken-restaurant waters at Preston Center, Shuey has now found a permanent home. The new 2,800-square-foot space has indoor seating for about 44, a large family-friendly patio and a drive-thru. 
bomb bowl
Smoked wings, nuggets and some greens too.
Kathy Tran
Bad Chicken's menu goes beyond fried strips or hot chicken. While you can get those things, the spot is mostly known for its slow-smoked chicken wings that are flash-fried just before serving and tossed in one of more than 20 house-made sauces and dry rubs. A five-piece order of wings is $8.25; 20 wings go for $31. In addition to wings and nuggets, there are larger meals, like Bomb Bowls with a base of fries or mac and cheese, topped with chicken and Bomb Sauce.

a bomb bowl at Bad Chicken
A Bomb Bowl offers a bit of everything. You can get a base of fries or mac and cheese.
Kathy Tran
There are several salads on the menu along with a smashbuger with bacon ($8.75) and chicken tacos. A bacon PB&J sandwich ($9.50) has fried chicken tossed in a sweet pepper jelly, topped with peanut butter sauce and thick-cut bacon on a brioche roll. Now might be a good time to mention that this bird pusher is open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, which, personally, is about the time this crazy sandwich would sound like a perfectly reasonable choice.

This new space also has cocktails that happen to be conveniently available at the drive-thru. Sip on a frozen jack and Coke, frozen lemonade with vodka or a frozen margarita. There's a whole slew of other options, including a Henny-rita (margarita with Hennessy) and Whiskey Smash.
The cheesecake egg rolls at Bad Chicken.
The cheesecake egg rolls at Bad Chicken.
Kathy Tran
Owner Shuey has a sweet tooth, so look for a half dozen dessert options like cheesecake egg rolls, churro doughnut holes and a chocolate mousse cup, all priced $6 to $7.

"This is a place where you can come for a quick bite at lunch, bring the kids after a long day of work and let them enjoy the food and games, or even pick up for a large group of friends or family at home," Shuey says. "Bad Chicken is not only a fast and easy option but also a neighborhood restaurant with housemade items and a lot of care put into the menu.”

Bad Chicken, 5104 Ross Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
