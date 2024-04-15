Bad Chicken Now Open in East Dallas With Patio, Drive-Thru and Late Hours

Locally owned Bad Chicken has taken flight. The fast-casual spot, which originally roosted in Preston Center has closed that location and opened a new store on Ross Avenue with a revamped menu, large patio, indoor arcade area and lotsa booze.
From the get-go, owner Bobby Shuey knew the Preston Center location was short-term, as the whole building would soon be razed. Call it restaurant training camp (which actually should be a deal). After testing the chicken-restaurant waters at Preston Center, Shuey has now found a permanent home. The new 2,800-square-foot space has indoor seating for about 44, a large family-friendly patio and a drive-thru.
This new space also has cocktails that happen to be conveniently available at the drive-thru. Sip on a frozen jack and Coke, frozen lemonade with vodka or a frozen margarita. There's a whole slew of other options, including a Henny-rita (margarita with Hennessy) and Whiskey Smash.
"This is a place where you can come for a quick bite at lunch, bring the kids after a long day of work and let them enjoy the food and games, or even pick up for a large group of friends or family at home," Shuey says. "Bad Chicken is not only a fast and easy option but also a neighborhood restaurant with housemade items and a lot of care put into the menu.”
Bad Chicken, 5104 Ross Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.