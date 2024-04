Bad Chicken Now Open in East Dallas With Patio, Drive-Thru and Late Hours

click to enlarge Smoked wings, nuggets and some greens too. Kathy Tran

Locally owned Bad Chicken has taken flight. The fast-casual spot, which originally roosted in Preston Center has closed that location and opened a new store on Ross Avenue with a revamped menu, large patio, indoor arcade area and lotsa booze.From the get-go, owner Bobby Shuey knew the Preston Center location was short-term, as the whole building would soon be razed. Call it restaurant training camp (which actually should be a deal). After testing the chicken-restaurant waters at Preston Center, Shuey has now found a permanent home. The new 2,800-square-foot space has indoor seating for about 44, a large family-friendly patio and a drive-thru.Bad Chicken's menu goes beyond fried strips or hot chicken. While you can get those things, the spot is mostly known for its slow-smoked chicken wings that are flash-fried just before serving and tossed in one of more than 20 house-made sauces and dry rubs. A five-piece order of wings is $8.25; 20 wings go for $31. In addition to wings and nuggets, there are larger meals, like Bomb Bowls with a base of fries or mac and cheese, topped with chicken and Bomb Sauce.There are several salads on the menu along with a smashbuger with bacon ($8.75) and chicken tacos. A bacon PB&J sandwich ($9.50) has fried chicken tossed in a sweet pepper jelly, topped with peanut butter sauce and thick-cut bacon on a brioche roll. Now might be a good time to mention that this bird pusher is open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, which, personally, is about the time this crazy sandwich would sound like a perfectly reasonable choice.This new space also has cocktails that happen to be conveniently available at the drive-thru. Sip on a frozen jack and Coke, frozen lemonade with vodka or a frozen margarita. There's a whole slew of other options, including a Henny-rita (margarita with Hennessy) and Whiskey Smash.Owner Shuey has a sweet tooth, so look for a half dozen dessert options like cheesecake egg rolls, churro doughnut holes and a chocolate mousse cup, all priced $6 to $7."This is a place where you can come for a quick bite at lunch, bring the kids after a long day of work and let them enjoy the food and games, or even pick up for a large group of friends or family at home," Shuey says. "Bad Chicken is not only a fast and easy option but also a neighborhood restaurant with housemade items and a lot of care put into the menu.”