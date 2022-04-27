Best Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in Dallas

Cinco de Mayo is one of the busiest days for Mexican and Latin American restaurants. The holiday commemorates the Mexican soldiers who beat the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 even though they were greatly outnumbered.
Cinco de Mayo is a good reminder to have hope even when the odds are not in your favor. And what gives us hope better than a day filled with tequila and tacos? Although the avocados for our guacamole may be more expensive this year, here is your guide to some of the Cinco de Mayo fiestas that will be happening around DFW on May 5.
Four Corners Brewing Co.
1311 S. Ervay St. (Downtown)
Four Corners Brewing is hosting the traveling business market El Mercadito DFW, a collection of local Latin-curated small businesses, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 1. The brewery will also have food, mariachi bands, ballet folklorico and some stuff for the kids to do. Plus all that beer!
JAXON Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
311 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)
Enjoy a fiesta with live music and entertainment as well as specialty Cinco de Mayo cocktails. They'll have mariachi and folklórico dance performances, Piñata Protest (an accordion-powered Tex-Mex punk rock band from San Antonio, TX) and DJ Turo.
Joe Leo
2722 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (East Dallas)
Joe Leo is throwing a party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and its one-year anniversary. The fine Tex-Mex restaurant will offer music from a mariachi band, $20 Pacifico beer buckets, a special performance from DJ LUV SSIK, face painting and a Casamigos happy hour tequila tasting in the Cactus Club.
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave. (Fair Park)
If you haven’t experienced Molino Olōyō yet, you are missing out. Chef Olivia Lopez is revolutionizing the world of authentic tacos and tamales and is quickly becoming one of the hottest chefs in Dallas. The base of many of her dishes include heirloom corn grown in Mexico, which she cooks and then brings through a two-day nixtamalization process before grinding it and using it to create magic. On Cinco de Mayo, she will be popping up at Las Almas Rotas to serve aguachile, sopes gordos, carnitas and suadero tacos as well as squash and corn tacos.
Legacy Food Hall
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Legacy Hall with an all-star Selena tribute, LIVE donkey, and Margarita Happy Hour on May 5. Get there early for $5 house margaritas during happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.). Klyde the donkey will be in the Box Garden for complimentary photos from 6 to 8 p.m. Do the "washing machine" to a live performance by the incredible Bidi Bidi Banda in the Box Garden from 7 to 9 p.m. This tribute to the Queen of Tejano music will have you belting lyrics all evening long. And munch on authentic Mexican food favorites including birria tacos, elotes and caramel-stuffed churros from Chilangos Tacos.
Mexican Sugar
3215 Regent Blvd. (Las Colinas) and 7501 Lone Star Drive (Plano)
Celebrate an authentic Cinco de Mayo at Mexican Sugar. They're hosting an experience that focuses on the culture of Cinco de Mayo with several food and drink stations set up throughout both the Plano and Las Colinas locations. Guests can enjoy live music and choose from multiple drink specials like the Battle of Pueblo cocktail, which features Pueblo Mezcal and comes with a Cinco de Mayo t-shirt.
Mi Dia from Scratch
Various Locations (Grapevine, Plano & Flower Mound)
Got a front row seat of the tequila tower at Mi Dia From Scratch, which is made of 100 perfect agave tequilas. Experience true fusion of the past and present through the authentic dishes of hatch tacos, pollo agave and their not-so-tableside guacamole. They'll have discounted margaritas during their happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. at all three locations for Cinco de Mayo.
Primo’s MX Kitchen
Various Locations
All three Primo’s locations will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5 with $4.99 Osadia margaritas all day long and mariachi music pop-ups during the evening. At Primo’s Downtown, at The Statler, there will be a special Tex-Mex buffet ($25). The party will pour outside onto the hotel’s Garden Court, where they'll have a separate margarita bar. They'll also have margaritas tastings at participating concepts around The Statler ($35).
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex
800 W. Arapaho Rd. (Richardson)
Sueño Modern Mex-Tex is having a block party, which will include a DJ along with mariachis and an al pastor taco stand on their newly expanded patio and outdoor bar. They'll have all their usuals like birria tacos, ceviche, bacon-wrapped shrimp and fajitas. They’re also introducing a new cocktail called “Dame Uno De Pastor” made with Hornitos tequila blanco, orange liquor, fresh squeezed lime juice and taco mix agave.
Taqueria La Ventana
1611 McKinney Ave. (Downtown)
Can your Chihuahua run? Taqueria La Ventana is hosting Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo starting at 5 p.m. Each contestant gets a $20 gift card, and the tiny grand champion gets a $100 gift card. Email [email protected] to register. That will certainly be fun to watch, with a margarita in hand, if nothing else.
Te Deseo
2700 Olive St. (Harwood District)
Cheers to Cinco de Mayo with a special three-course lunch available 12-4 p.m., drink specials, live mariachi and a taco station. Drink specials include $25 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $10 margaritas along with a taco station featuring five tacos for $15. Taco options include tinga de pollo, carnitas and brisket. Elote lollipops are also available for $5 each. A live mariachi band will play in the courtyard from 1 to 3 p.m.
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road (Arlington)
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Rangers Republic. Purchase a Fiesta de Mayo package and receive three draft beers or three house margaritas plus $1 tacos and half-priced crush cocktails all day. Stick around for dinner and enjoy a roaming mariachi band from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)
Trinity Groves is throwing a property-wide Cinco de Mayo party. Beto & Son will have a folklórico performance. Holy Crust will have a tequila tasting. ArtPark will have a DJ and photo opportunities and Saint Rocco will have a DJ and specialty drinks on their rooftop.
Vidorra
2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) and 5100 Belt Line Rd. (Addison)
On Thursday, May 5, both Vidorra locations will have a live mariachi band from 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate with $4 select beers, $5 select wine, $6 Vidorrita or a $30 large format Vidorrarita from 3 to 6 p.m. They will also have swag giveaways throughout the night.
Whiskey Hatchet
2800 Canton St. (Deep Ellum)
The cocktail bar and ax-throwing lodge is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 1. and Thursday, May 5. with drink and ax-throwing specials, like $5 Dos Equis, margaritas and tequila shots. Guests can also book ax-throwing for $25 all day on both Sunday and Thursday. To make a reservation visit their website.