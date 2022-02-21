 Here are the Best Margaritas in Dallas in 2022 | Dallas Observer
Top Shelf: Where To Sip the Best Margaritas in Dallas

April 25, 2023 6:00AM

The quintessential Dallas margarita: the Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina.
As the birthplace of frozen margaritas, Dallas has always had a special relationship with this beloved cocktail. But these days, local bars and restaurants are taking things up a notch with their creative twists on the classic drink. From spicy jalapeño-infused margaritas to ones topped with cotton candy, Dallas has no shortage of unique margaritas that are worth exploring. So, whether you’re a die-hard margarita fan or just looking to try something new, we’ve rounded up a list of places serving these inventive cocktails that are sure to do the trick.


Beto & Son

3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)
While Beto & Son has an extensive margarita menu, the restaurant is best known for its nitro margarita, made with 100% blue agave tequila, fresh lime and Triple Sec. It's just like a classic margarita, but infused with nitrogen gas, which gives it a frothy and creamy texture. All of that is topped with encapsulated fruit pearls that explode with flavor in your mouth.

click to enlarge
The Oilman is made with activated charcoal.
Courtesy El Bolero

El Bolero

1201 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
El Bolero prides itself on its extensive tequila and mezcal selection, and the bartenders whip up some of the most unusual margaritas in the city. If you’re into sweet margaritas, try the strawberry-passion fruit margarita ($16): Herradura Silver, Triple Sec, lime and passion fruit, all topped with a mound of strawberry cotton candy. Looking for something completely different? Try The Oilman Margarita ($18), El Bolero's signature black margarita that uses Herradura Silver, Cointreau, activated charcoal, agave, rock candy, edible gold stars and a gold salt rim.


José

4931 W. Lovers Lane (Park Cities)
José is a vibrant Mexican restaurant with a variety of unique margaritas (hibiscus, pink pineapple, rhubarb and watermelon) that reflect the flavors of Oaxaca, Mexico. Each margarita here is made with fresh juices, house-made syrups and high-quality tequilas. José also occasionally offers flights of margaritas for those of you who simply can’t decide. Look for a featured cocktail each month, often a new twist on the classic margarita.

Doce Mesas

4444 McKinney Ave. and 9810 N. Central Expressway
Doce Mesas' Mico Rodriguez has a long history on the Dallas Tex-Mex scene, and the margarita menu here is long as well. There are about a dozen options starting with a classic frozen, all the way to a Mi Mimosa made with Grey Goose vodka and prosecco, which is surely pushing the boundaries of a margarita but who wants to quibble about good drinks? Try The Mico, a sangria roja swirl with a splash of lime.

Mariano’s Hacienda Ranch

Various Locations
We can’t do an article about margaritas in Dallas without mentioning Mariano’s Hacienda Ranch, whose founder (Mariano Martinez) first put tequila in a Slurpee machine. Bless him. Although the original margarita is the most popular, Mariano's offers a variety of other flavors including cucumber, strawberry and mango. If you’re looking to spice things up, be sure to try the Fire & Ice margarita ($16) made with fresh lime, jalapeños, Herradura Silver tequila and King’s Ginger Premium Liqueur.

The Mexican

1401 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)
The Mexican's standard margaritas range from $16 to $17, but there are also three over-the-top margarita options that may require you to take out a second mortgage. You can choose from the Hildalgo ($50), the Zapata ($100) and (if money is no object) the Pancho Villa ($250), made with Clase Azul Ultra tequila and Grand Marnier Cuvee 1880, the latter of which goes for about $350 a bottle. The cocktail is served in a rocks glass rimmed with citrus gold salt and garnished with a lime wedge. But who says Dallas is bougie? 
click to enlarge
Hibiscus Margarita.
Mexican Sugar

Mexican Sugar

Various Locations (Plano and Las Colinas)
Mexican Sugar has a variety of specialty margaritas to wash down its modern Mexican fare. The hibiscus margarita ($11) is made with hibiscus-infused water, Espolon Blanco tequila, simple syrup, lime and Mandarine Napoleon. All ingredients are shaken and served over ice in a salt-rimmed glass and usually have a unique floral note. It’s a perfect drink for a hot summer day or for anyone looking for a unique and refreshing twist on the classic margarita.

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Miriam Concina Latina is across the street from Klyde Warren Park and a wonderful place for people-watching, either at the long bar or at the patio out front. With more than a dozen margaritas on the menu, it's hard to choose. So maybe get a flight. The standard is called Acapulquena ($13), either frozen or on the rocks. There are several made with mezcal, but the house-made pomegranate sangria in the El Tornado might be the best bet.

Mi Cocina

Various Locations
The Mambo Taxi at Mi Concina is the likely impetus for Dallas' many experiments with margaritas. Created in the early 1990s by bartender “Cowboy” Keith LaBonte at the Highland Park location, it has been a fan favorite for more than 30 years. It's made with Sauza Silver tequila, lime juice, house-made pinot noir sangria and brandy, and it's served frozen or on the rocks in a salted glass.

click to enlarge
How hell freezes over at Mi Dia from Scratch.
Mi Dia from Scratch

Mi Dia From Scratch

Various Locations (Grapevine, Plano and Flower Mound)
Mi Dia From Scratch offers a Margarita-of-the-Month program, but even outside of those specialty concoctions that last only about 30 days, the regular drinks menu has some very creative options. Hell Freezes Over ($16) has a house-made Hatch green chile-infused Socorro Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, basil, organic agave nectar and dry ice; the glass rim has a Hatch chili salt blend. Another interesting option is the blueberry habanero margarita ($16), with blueberry-infused Patron Silver, Cointreau, lemon and habanero-infused agave; it's "topped with lemon air" (that's actually what the menu says).

click to enlarge
A margarita on the patio at Odelay will cure a lot of whatever ails you.
Alison McLean

Odelay Tex-Mex

5600 W. Lovers Lane
Julian Barsotti is well-known for his Italian restaurants around Dallas, but when he opened Odelay Tex-Mex last year, we had confidence in his genre-hopping skills. Odelay offers a basic frozen margarita, but we're partial to the Cadillac Moon ($16), made with Tres Generaciones Reposado, Grand Marnier, citrus and pure cane sugar. It's like boots with a suit — classy and gritty. Pairs well with a nice spring day on the patio. 

Revolver Gastro Cantina

2646 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Revolver Gastro Catina is one of our favorite restaurants in the city, and folks here like to party (the two might be correlated) The tequila wall is extensive and the basic house margarita is great (and half-price during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.). But at Revolver, go big or go home. Get the Liquarita ($45) with 24 ounces of margarita served with vendor-style fruit, chamoy, sea salt and chile de arbol. Maybe share.

Sueño Modern Mex-Tex

800 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson
Winner of the Best Margarita in Dallas at the 2022 Dallas Margarita Festival, Sueño Modern Tex-Mex has a Mixed Feelings margarita made with blanco tequila, lime juice, agave nectar and grapefruit juice, making it stand out from other margaritas. If grapefruit isn’t your thing, Sueño offers many other creative options like blackberry, tamarind and mango margaritas.
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

