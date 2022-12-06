Sip Without Sacrifice: 16 Dallas Destinations for Flavorful Dry January Mocktails

As the calendar flips to a new year, a collective sigh of relief echoes. For many, January symbolizes a fresh start, a chance to reset and recalibrate after the indulgent holiday season. For those embracing the trend of “Dry January,” abstaining from alcohol doesn’t mean compromising on taste or experience. Dallas, a city known for its vibrant culinary scene, doesn’t disappoint when it comes to crafting exquisite nonalcoholic concoctions. Join us on a journey as we explore the city’s most enticing mocktail destinations, where sophistication meets sobriety for a delightful Dry January experience.
Anise
5630 Village Glen
Nestled within the upscale Drey Hotel, Anise
is a hidden gem in The Village. The allure of Anise is within its charming patio and an exquisitely designed bar imbued with pan-Mediterranean influences. Dive into Anise’s Zero Proof Menu, and try the Underserved ($8), made with sweet plum, ginger and zesty lemon, all harmonized by Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic. It’s not merely a beverage; it’s an experience that elevates the art of nonalcoholic indulgence.
AT Bistro
8305 Westchester Dr. AT Bistro
serves new American cuisine with worldly influences. Named one of the best new restaurants in 2023 by Texas Monthly
, it has both a fabulous menu and a great mixology team serving some mighty fine cocktails and mocktails. The Mint Berry Bliss is incredibly refreshing, with fresh mint, strawberries, lime and lemon-lime soda.
Bar Louie
Various Locations
One of Dallas’ best happy hour spots, Bar Louie
, is celebrating Dry January and releasing its inner free spirit with two new limited-time zero-proof mocktails. The Pomegranate Paloma uses Ritual Zero Proof tequila alternative mingled with zesty pomegranate juice, lime and a sparkling grapefruit twist, topped with a salty rim finish. The Pineapple Upside Down Margarita is a tropical fiesta also made with Ritual Zero Proof tequila blended with tangy pineapple juice, a dash of Grenadine and vanilla and a citrusy splash of both lime and Sprite. These mocktails will be available at all of Bar Louie's locations for $9.50 throughout January. Prices and availability may vary depending on location.
Beyond the Bar
101 S. Sherman St., Richardson
Earning the title of “Best Mocktail” by the Dallas Observer
2023 Reader’s Choice Awards, Beyond the Bar
has established itself as a beacon of innovation in the world of nonalcoholic libations. Its crowning achievement, the Italian Spritz, blends bittersweet orange and nuanced rhubarb with the delicate tartness of Lyre’s Classico Prosecco. Beyond the Bar transcends the traditional boundaries of beverage establishments; it’s more than just a bottle shop. Here, you can indulge in an array of alcohol-free spirits to elevate your at-home mocktail endeavors. But the venue also boasts an inviting events space and tasting room, inviting patrons to indulge in the world of alcohol-free delights. There's even a mobile dry bar – an opportunity for you and your friends to savor innovative creations in the comfort of your home.
click to enlarge
Nada IPA at Community.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Community Beer Co.
3110 Commonwealth Dr.
While Dallas undeniably has a penchant for breweries, these establishments might not be your first thought if you’re embracing sobriety. However, for enthusiasts of the beer scene who appreciate the taste sans the alcohol kick, Community Beer Company
is a beacon of inclusion. A standout choice is the Nada, a 12-ounce pour packed with the crisp, citrusy notes of an IPA, but with minimal alcohol content. Nada is also waistline-friendly with a mere five grams of carbs and a lean 25 calories (about 2 minutes of running). The brewery also extends its nonalcoholic offerings to include a Hazy IPA, a Pilsner and a bock version, ensuring there’s a refreshing choice for every palate.
Double D’s
1404 N. Riverfront Blvd. Double D’s
tagline is “All the Love," which includes an expansive menu catering to a spectrum of discerning tastes. For those on the nonalcoholic journey, the mocktail selection offers libations such as the Eastside Story, Boogie Night, Disco Party, Footloose and Soul Planes, sans the alcohol. Priced at $9 each, these concoctions use Lyre’s nonalcoholic spirits and promise an experience that transcends traditional imbibing.
click to enlarge
Shuffle over to Electric Shuffle for a great time, sans the hangover.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Electric Shuffle
2615 Elm St.Electric Shuffle
, the high-tech shuffleboard bar in Deep Ellum, has two mainstay mocktails on its menu. The refreshing Hibiscus No-Jito is a mojito riff that merges hibiscus ginger beer with simple syrup, lime and mint. The Texas Sunset skips the usual tequila, calling for pineapple juice, orange juice, lime grenadine and Topo Chico. We love the games and whole vibe here.
Hugo's Invitados
5240 N. O’Connor Blvd., Irving
Rondel Zero, a nonalcoholic cava, might not make a grand entrance on Hugo’s Invitados
wine list, but fret not. This Mexican restaurant keeps Rondel Zero in its arsenal to diversify its cocktail menu and create an inclusive ambiance. Witness the alchemy at the bar as fresh-squeezed lemonades or cold-pressed juices are seamlessly intertwined with a zero-proof sparkling wine, offering a beverage that will rival any cocktail on the menu. Nondrinkers are advised to ask a bartender to convert any cocktail into a mocktail, and their wish will be granted.
Malai Kitchen
Various Locations
With locations in Dallas, Southlake and Fort Worth, Malai Kitchen
highlights a different side of Southeast Asian cuisine, one inspired by the owner’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. When it comes to mocktails, Malai Kitchen looks to sugar cane stalks for its regular nonalcoholic offering, serving fresh-pressed sugarcane juice spiked with ginger and lime.
click to enlarge
There are six zero-proof cocktails on tap at Miss Angeline's.
Courtesy of Miss Angeline's
Miss Angeline's
125 E. Oak St., Denton
At the heart of Denton’s vibrant cocktail scene, Miss Angeline’s
has embraced the art of mocktails since its inception in 2019. The bar boasts an impressive array of 36 taps, 30 dedicated to cocktails and beer and the remaining six fulfilling a commitment to offering nonalcoholic alternatives. These mocktails are not your run-of-the-mill concoctions; each one is crafted to embody the sophistication of a cocktail without the aftermath of a hangover. Try the French 86, with Clean Co. zero-proof gin with raspberry, lemon and sparkling water. The Cranberry Spritz is a refreshing fusion of Clean Co. zero-proof apple vodka, cranberry juice, simple syrup and soda water. For an espresso martini alternative, Lyre’s Coffee Liqueur with Golden Boy brew and cream provides a delectable caffeine kick. Meanwhile, the PiNo Colada transforms the Clean Co. rum into a tropical delight, accentuated by pineapple, almond and lime. At Miss Angeline’s, the mocktail experience is nothing short of a celebration of flavor and ingenuity.
Monarch
1401 Elm St.
Perched on the 49th floor of The National Building in downtown Dallas, Monarch
offers panoramic views that will make your jaw drop. In addition to an expansive cocktail menu, Monarch embraces a philosophy of flavor and balance in its alcohol-free concoctions, which change seasonally. Current offerings include the Grapefruit Goddess, Purple Reign and Passionfruit, each priced at $10.
click to enlarge
Niwa in Deep Ellum is an engaging dining experience regardless of what you're sipping.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Niwa Japanese BBQ
2939 Main St.Niwa Japanese BBQ
offers a fun and authentic yakiniku with in-table, smoke-free grills. What makes it even better is the array of alcohol-free drink options for those opting out of spirits. There is no distinct mocktail menu, but the skilled mixologists at Niwa are more than happy to transform any of their signature cocktails into a delightful nonalcoholic counterpart. A crowd-pleaser is the Lavender Fields, with lavender-infused honey, grapefruit, lemon and effervescent bubbles crowned with a twist of lemon peel. Alternatively, indulge in the house-crafted Matcha Lemonade, which harmonizes with the array of meats Niwa has to offer.
click to enlarge
Flight of the Bees and Silent Dove are two of the from-scratch mocktails on offer at Paradiso.
Molly Wolchansky
Paradiso
308 N. Bishop Ave.
Paradiso, in the Bishop Arts District, creates its mocktails with freshly squeezed juices and house-made syrups, so when you’re trying the Silent Dove, which has grapefruit juice, soda, lime and simple syrup, you know it’s going to be good. Another favorite is On the Road Again, made with an American malt spirit-free whiskey, lemon, cold-pressed ginger syrup and maraska cherry. In addition to the plentiful mocktails, the atmosphere offers some magic. From a gold-lined bar with vines hanging from light fixtures to a huge seating area lined with plants and trees outside, Paradiso is the perfect paradise to sip on a drink with friends in tow.
The People's Last Stand
5319 E. Mockingbird Lane
The bartenders at People's Last Stand spend a lot of time concocting diverse types of cocktails each month, which means each time you visit they are likely to have new drinks to try. While the place does not have a dedicated mocktail menu, the crew can create almost any drink on the cocktail menu sans liquor. Try the Pineapple Purple Sky without the booze, which has freshly made hibiscus-pineapple-peach syrup, or the Palm Tree Dreams, with spicy mango if you want an extra kick to your sip. You can also create a mocktail of your own by letting the bartenders know what you like, which makes this a great spot to test your creative abilities.
Strangeways
2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave.
The beloved East Dallas bar Strangeways
has etched its place in the hearts of locals seeking a laid-back atmosphere. For those opting for a sober rendezvous, the menu boasts enticing alternatives. Dive into a refreshing Cucumber Cooler or savor the tropical vibes of a Pineapple Upside Down. You can also delve into the unique profile of Malta or explore the ever-changing rotating selection of alcohol-free beers.
XOXO Dining Room
3121 Ross Ave.
If you’re into channeling your best Elle Woods and paying homage to everything pink, XOXO Dining Room
is the place to grab a nonalcoholic beverage with your friends. For something sweet and aromatic, the Uptown Virgin has lime, fresh strawberry and simple syrup infused with rosemary. Fruit lovers may want to try the Berry Crazy or the PG Passion. The Berry Crazy has blackberries, citrus, mint and simple syrup, and the PG Passion has passion fruit, lime, agave and ginger beer. This spot is open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, so if you’re out with friends and are getting a little tired, you could go for the XO Espresso, which includes cold brew, vanilla simple, half and half and cinnamon, to get you through the rest of the night. Dress up in your best cocktail (mocktail) attire and be sure to make a reservation
because this place fills up quickly.