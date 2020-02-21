 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
The hibiscus margarita at Mexican Sugar
The hibiscus margarita at Mexican Sugar
Alex Gonzalez

Dallas Drink Specials for National Margarita Day

Alex Gonzalez | February 21, 2020 | 9:50am
In Texas, we don’t need a holiday to drink margaritas. But it sure as hell makes the day more festive.

This Saturday, Feb. 22, several local bars and restaurants will have specials for National Margarita Day. Here are some of our picks, and yes, you’d be absolutely remiss if you didn’t have at least one. Hell, you can probably try them all if you start early.

Bowl & Barrel

3 to 6 p.m.
8084 Park Lane, Suite 145 (North Dallas)

Bowling and margaritas could make for a dangerous combination. But $1 Sweet El Diablo frozen margaritas make it worth the risk. Grab a drink and some bowling shoes, and let’s get the ball rolling.

The Casa Rita with pomegranate at Cantina Laredo
The Casa Rita with pomegranate at Cantina Laredo
Alex Gonzalez

Cantina Laredo

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
4546 Belt Line Road, Addison
1125 Legacy Drive, Frisco

Whether you find yourself in Addison or Frisco, you won’t be far from $5 Casa Ritas from Cantina Laredo. The drink pairs very well with their chips and house guac.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

Drink deals, a Ferris wheel and a spacious, dog-friendly patio make for the ultimate fiesta. At Ferris Wheelers, guests will be able to enjoy $3 margaritas. It's up to your own discretion if you want to try riding the Ferris wheel after having a few.

The prickly pear margarita at Fish City Grill
The prickly pear margarita at Fish City Grill
Alex Gonzalez

Fish City Grill

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
7170 Skillman St., Suite 100 (Lake Highlands)

All of Fish City Grill’s margaritas will be on special this National Margarita Day. Nothing says Texas like the prickly pear margarita ($6). Or, if you want to keep it simple, try the gold margarita ($5).

Lucky’s Cafe

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
3531 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Margaritas from a diner? May sound a bit out of the ordinary. But with $6 black mamba margaritas, who needs to ask questions?

Mexican Sugar

10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
7501 Lone Star Drive, Suite B150, Plano

Some things are better in excess. Margaritas are one of them. Luckily, Mexican Sugar has good deals on pitchers and flights. You know, because you’re definitely going to order more than just one. Get $18 on-the-rocks Classico pitchers and $15 margarita flights.

The Rustic

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

Looking for a wild backyard bash? The Rustic will host a margarita party with a DJ set by Field Day Records. And of course, $3 Rustic ‘ritas.

Sidecar Social

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
5100 Belt Line Road (Far North Dallas)

Hit up a new social lounge and play some life-size bar games. Have a few $5 margaritas, and see if you can muster up the courage to sing along to live-band karaoke.

