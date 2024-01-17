Chef Matt McCallister’s UnaVida Brings Modern Mexican Fare to Uptown’s West Village

Four-time James Beard nominee chef Matt McCallister is back at it with his latest venture, UnaVida. The fare here is Mexican but with a modern riff and an emphasis on high-quality, clean ingredients. McCallister sharpened his culinary repertoire at Stephan Pyles before opening FT33 and, later, the celebrated Dallas restaurant...