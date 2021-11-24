The Best Holiday Pop Ups at Dallas Restaurants and Bars

Miracle at Royal 38
2301 N. Akard St., Suite 210 (Victory Park)
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31
The stockings are hung at Royal 38 for another year of Miracle, with holiday cocktails amid some over-the-top Christmas decor. Miracle is the pop-up once held by sister business HIDE Bar, and there’s new as well as familiar frivolity here. Drink a Christmapolitan with vodka, elderflower, vermouth, cranberry, lime, rosemary and absinthe or the Yippie Ki Yay (you know the rest) with Barbados rum, rhum agricole, Trinidad Overproof rum, ube and coconut orgeat and pineapple.
If you want a hot drink and aren’t afraid to end up on the naughty list, try the Bad Santa with rum, spiced butter, oat milk and nutmeg. Actually, that sounds kind of nice.
The Miracle pop-up will also happen at The Aussie Grind in Frisco and at Nickel City Fort Worth. Visit the pop-up’s website for hours and details on those activations. Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
Sippin’ Santa at RoPo & Logan
2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31
This one’s a tropical Christmas pop-up in a midwestern dive bar in Deep Ellum. If that feels like thematic whiplash, don’t worry. You’ll feel better after a few cocktails.
Try the Kris Kringle Colada, the Christmas Eve of Destruction with rum, nutmeg syrup, herbal liqueur, lime and aromatic bitters or a White Russian Christmas with cold brew, vodka, condensed milk, ancho chile liqueur and cinnamon syrup.
The pop-up is open 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday. After Thanksgiving, Monday and Tuesday hours will be opened up. Visit their website or Instagram for more information.
Miracle on Commerce at The Adolphus
1321 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)
Nov. 17- Jan. 29
Only in Texas could you toast s'mores by a fire pit beside a rooftop swimming pool surrounded by igloos. And only at The Adolphus can you enjoy this winter wonderland that will have you believing in the magic of Christmas as you snag a spot at the bar or reserve a cabana (remade as a log cabin) or igloo.
At a media event, we sampled the Nutcracker Chili (a traditional take on Frito pie) and Chris Kringle's Loaded Chips with Texas brisket, blue cheese cream, pickled jalapeño, tomato and green onion on house-made kettle chips. Other offerings include Señor Santo’s Tamale Bites and Merry Mac and Cheese Balls — fried macaroni and cheese balls, marinara, Parmesan and basil.
Of course, there are s'mores for two to four people and churros with chocolate sauce and peppermint. There a full wine, beer and cocktail list. The Honey Bear Eggnog is made with Maker’s Mark, dark rum, farm egg, cream and nutmeg served in a smiling honey bear container. Santa’s Snapshot is made with gingerbread syrup and Rumple Minze.
The rooftop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight. There will be live acoustic music on Wine Down Wednesdays, Ugly Sweater contests on Thursdays in December and live DJs on Fridays and on Not-So-Silent Nights on Saturdays. Visit The Adolphus website to see the full bites and cocktails menu and to make reservations.
Holiday (and Howliday) Festivities at Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen
3675 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas)
Through Dec. 31
Rudolph may have led the way for Santa but don't sleep on Polar, Toller's 15-foot tall Reindeer. He's the life of their howliday party. The cocktail lineup includes red and green favorites like a margarita on the rocks, a frozen Christmas swirl, a frozen Grinch and a frozen Rudolph.
Smores kits and hot cocoa and ciders are on the menu until it’s no longer cold outside, while decorations are up through the end of the year. The figurative halls at Toller Patio will be decked with more inflatables and Christmas trees and lights.
Every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. through the end of the year, there will be a Santa and Elves Paw-ty, and kids and pups can get their pictures made with Santa. For $10, your Christmas pics can be printed or sent by email or text.
Toller Patio’s hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check out their Instagram for pics and more details about the holiday fun.
St. Henry at The Henry
2301 N. Akard St. (Victory Park)
Nov. 23 - Jan. 2
‘Tis the season at The Henry, and starting Wednesday, Nov. 24, you’ll find their whimsical winter holiday festivities up on the rooftop. Start with Champagne or cocktails like a spiced pear cosmopolitan, a fig and ginger mule or Saint Henry’s Schnapps flight. Menu items include whole baked brie, spicy tuna and crispy rice, seared diver scallops, prime rib, honey ham and more. Desserts include warm croissant bread pudding, peanut butter molten cake and a big banana split.
The Henry will charge $5 per guest to experience St. Henry, with a portion of the proceeds directed to The Salvation Army.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m to midnight Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are encouraged for parties of six or more, and private dining rooms are available for larger parties. View the full menu and more, plus make reservations on The Henry's website.
The Tipsy Elf308 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts)
Opening Nov. 26
This holiday pop-up returning to the Bishop Arts District is all about trying to get on the naughty list. Larry the Elf is your host and Glory Devine as Mrs. Claus is your ho-ho-hostess. The menu of light bites and cocktails hasn’t been released yet, but we’re excited for what’s to come from this project by Exxir Hospitality (Botanist, Paradiso, Tejas and Mermaid Bar) and lluggy Recinos.
Take a sleigh ride (or failing that a ride share) over to the little house that once housed Good Companions for some holiday debauchery (or just some fun food and drinks.)
Hours will be announced soon. The Tipsy Elf is the white house in Paradiso's courtyard. It's at the corner of Bishop and Melba. Visit the website for more information.