We Try Snoop Dogg's Ice Cream, Dr. Bombay, Plus Where to Find It in Dallas

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg likes to dabble in a lot of things. He recently partnered with the North Texas company Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit, where he spoofed the whole internet with an announcement that he was done smoking. You've likely spotted his wine, 19 Crimes, at the store. The Long Beach native even has a cookbook, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that one of his old pals is Martha Stewart. And he recently announced he's going to the Olympics in Paris later this year with Team USA.
Last summer Snoop launched a line of ice creams with Happi Co., a consumer packaged goods company. Starting Jan. 4, Dr. Bombay ice cream is on shelves at all Albertsons company grocery stores including Safeway, Albertsons and Tom Thumb in the Dallas area. (The product has also been at WalMart since last summer.)
We got to sample the ice creams, and we have to say: this is good ice cream. There are seven flavors in all, and we got to try six. The seventh, Foshizzle Almond Fudge, is exclusive to Albertsons.
S'More Vibes has a marshmallow ice cream with fudge bites, cocoa crisped rice and a Graham cracker swirl. Iced Out Orange Cream is a vanilla ice cream and orange sherbet mix with ice orange swirls.
What stands out in our sampling is the solid amount of add-ins and swirls; you don't have to dig through a pint to find a chunk of brownie or cookie. Also, the ice cream texture is smooth and creamy, not icy or grainy. None of the flavors we tried came across as artificially sweetened or overly sweet. There's a good balance.
Pints start at $5.99. They're all supposed to be loaded into the coolers at Albertson's today. You can use this finder to make sure your local store is carrying the brand.
"What makes me excited about selling with new retailers is expanding access to our product," says Snoop Dogg of the new collaboration with Albertsons. "Allowing my friends, family, and fans to be able to pick up some Dr. Bombay Ice Cream, a product I am so passionate about, anywhere they are, is what this is all about."
As for the name, Dr. Bombay is an NFT turned IRL sidekick of Snoop's — a charismatic fictional character that acts as a mascot of sorts for the ice cream brand.