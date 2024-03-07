9 Food and Drink Startups Mark Cuban Bit Into on Shark Tank (and Where You Can Buy Them)

During his tenure on the show, Cuban made a total of 84 deals and invested close to $19 million. Much of this money was invested in food and beverage startups, many of which are still operational today.
The emphasis in Cuban’s food ventures seems to have been placed on healthy, all-natural alternatives to common snacks. Not only is this a sound investment in general — as everyone’s always looking to eat a little healthier without giving up foods they love — but it also fell in line with Cuban’s brand as the owner of a major sports team.
If you’re in the market for some new snacks or want to give Cuban’s time on Shark Tank a mukbang-style send-off, here are nine food and beverages he invested in on the show that are still in his portfolio today.
BeatBox BeveragesDeal: $1 million for 10% ownership
BeatBox Beverages are essentially grown-up juice boxes. These resealable, single-serving wine punches come in flavors like green apple, pink lemonade and mango and contain 11.1% alcohol. If sipping your drink directly out of a cardboard box isn’t your speed, BeatBoxes also function as a cocktail ingredient.
Where to find it: BeatBox Beverages are sold by most major retailers. The company's website can help you find a nearby location.
Chapul Cricket ProteinDeal: $50,000 for 15% ownership
In 2012, Chapul was pitched on Shark Tank as a protein bar containing cricket powder. Yes, you read that correctly. That’s “cricket,” as in Jiminy. It was the protein of the future in 2012, which probably means we all need to be on board at this point. The company has since stopped producing protein bars and shifted its focus to insect agriculture, but it still sells cricket powder (which it recommends using in pasta dishes and baked goods), cricket protein crumbles (a tofu-life meat alternative) and whole, dried crickets (which the company says have a nutty, earthy flavor).
Where to find it: Chapul’s cricket protein products are now sold exclusively on its website.
Echo Valley MeatsDeal: $150,000 for 25% ownership
Echo Valley is a mail-order meat delivery company. You can peruse high-quality meats online, ranging from sausage and cheese platters to smoked ham to even a prime rib, and have it delivered straight to you. Also offered are gift boxes and gift cards in case the carnivore in your life has a birthday coming up.
Where to find it: Echo Valley Meats sells exclusively on online.
Gatsby ChocolateDeal: $250,000 for 20% ownership and a $250,000 loan with 6% interest (with Lori Greiner)
Gatsby Chocolate advertises itself as a healthy chocolate bar. It’s vegan, gluten-free, uses all-natural ingredients and has fewer calories than the average chocolate bar. Flavors include fudge brownie, cookies and cream and extra dark sea salt.
Where to find it: Gatsby Chocolate is sold exclusively at Wal-Mart. The website has a feature that can help you find a nearby location.
Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal DeliDeal: $250,000 for 20% ownership
If you're a vegan or vegetarian who still craves deli meats, the Unreal Deli is for you. Unreal creates alternatives to steak slices, roasted turkey and corned beef that devotees swear is identical to the real thing. In addition to being vegan, the products are also kosher, low-sodium and cholesterol-free.
Where to find it: Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli is sold online and in both Sprouts and Whole Foods.
MushDeal: $300,000 for 10% ownership
This brand of ready-to-eat overnight oats brands itself as “like oatmeal but cooler.” It’s plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and rich in both protein and fiber, and it's made without artificial ingredients.
Where to find it: Mush is sold at most major grocery stores and online.
Pan’s Mushroom JerkyDeal: $300,000 for 18%
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is a convincing substitute for jerky thanks to its meat-like texture and the umami flavor from the shiitake mushrooms and beef. The snack contains all-natural ingredients and is also vegan, Kosher, gluten-free and high in both fiber and Vitamin D.
Where to find it: Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is sold both online and at most major grocery stores.
SnacklinsDeal: $250,000 for 5% ownership and an additional 5% in advisory shares
Snacklins are a vegan alternative to pork rinds created with yuca and mushrooms. The product was created by chef Samy Kobrosl, who wanted to create a halal version of the snack in line with his Muslim upbringing. The result is vegan, plant-based and grain-free and only contains 90 calories per bag.
Where to find it: Snacklins is sold online and in most major grocery stores.
Truffle ShuffleDeal: $501,000 for 18% ownership
Truffle Shuffle was initially introduced on the show as a gourmet meal kit service and virtual cooking classes. It has since expanded into the realm of online, celebrity-hosted cooking shows. One notable chef in the catalog is none other than Snoop Dogg, whom Truffle Shuffle brought on board to give a lesson in what he does best: rolling. Pasta, that is.
Where to find it: Truffle Shuffle is currently online and subscription-based.