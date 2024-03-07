 The 9 Best Food Concepts Mark Cuban Invested in on Shark Tank | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Film and TV

9 Food and Drink Startups Mark Cuban Bit Into on Shark Tank (and Where You Can Buy Them)

As Mark Cuban's time on Shark Tank comes to a close, let's revisit some of the snacks and beverages in which he invested on the show.
March 7, 2024
Mark Cuban's time on Shark Tank was long, profitable and very tasty.
Mark Cuban's time on Shark Tank was long, profitable and very tasty. Tim Heitman/Getty Images
Share this:
Mark Cuban, businessman, former Mavericks owner and honorary emperor of Dallas, recently announced that he is leaving Shark Tank, ABC’s long-running venture capitalist reality show, after 13 years. Seeing as he is a favorite among the show’s fans, you might say that this is the moment when Shark Tank jumps the shark. (Or maybe you're a massive Kevin O'Leary fan who's wholly unbothered by this news.)

During his tenure on the show, Cuban made a total of 84 deals and invested close to $19 million. Much of this money was invested in food and beverage startups, many of which are still operational today.

The emphasis in Cuban’s food ventures seems to have been placed on healthy, all-natural alternatives to common snacks. Not only is this a sound investment in general — as everyone’s always looking to eat a little healthier without giving up foods they love — but it also fell in line with Cuban’s brand as the owner of a major sports team.

If you’re in the market for some new snacks or want to give Cuban’s time on Shark Tank a mukbang-style send-off, here are nine food and beverages he invested in on the show that are still in his portfolio today.

BeatBox Beverages

Deal: $1 million for 10% ownership

BeatBox Beverages are essentially grown-up juice boxes. These resealable, single-serving wine punches come in flavors like green apple, pink lemonade and mango and contain 11.1% alcohol. If sipping your drink directly out of a cardboard box isn’t your speed, BeatBoxes also function as a cocktail ingredient.

Where to find it: BeatBox Beverages are sold by most major retailers. The company's website can help you find a nearby location.

Chapul Cricket Protein

Deal: $50,000 for 15% ownership

In 2012, Chapul was pitched on Shark Tank as a protein bar containing cricket powder. Yes, you read that correctly. That’s “cricket,” as in Jiminy. It was the protein of the future in 2012, which probably means we all need to be on board at this point. The company has since stopped producing protein bars and shifted its focus to insect agriculture, but it still sells cricket powder (which it recommends using in pasta dishes and baked goods), cricket protein crumbles (a tofu-life meat alternative) and whole, dried crickets (which the company says have a nutty, earthy flavor).

Where to find it: Chapul’s cricket protein products are now sold exclusively on its website.

Echo Valley Meats

Deal: $150,000 for 25% ownership

Echo Valley is a mail-order meat delivery company. You can peruse high-quality meats online, ranging from sausage and cheese platters to smoked ham to even a prime rib, and have it delivered straight to you. Also offered are gift boxes and gift cards in case the carnivore in your life has a birthday coming up.

Where to find it: Echo Valley Meats sells exclusively on online.

Gatsby Chocolate

Deal: $250,000 for 20% ownership and a $250,000 loan with 6% interest (with Lori Greiner)

Gatsby Chocolate advertises itself as a healthy chocolate bar. It’s vegan, gluten-free, uses all-natural ingredients and has fewer calories than the average chocolate bar. Flavors include fudge brownie, cookies and cream and extra dark sea salt.

Where to find it: Gatsby Chocolate is sold exclusively at Wal-Mart. The website has a feature that can help you find a nearby location.

Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli

Deal: $250,000 for 20% ownership

If you're a vegan or vegetarian who still craves deli meats, the Unreal Deli is for you. Unreal creates alternatives to steak slices, roasted turkey and corned beef that devotees swear is identical to the real thing. In addition to being vegan, the products are also kosher, low-sodium and cholesterol-free.

Where to find it: Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli is sold online and in both Sprouts and Whole Foods.

Mush

Deal: $300,000 for 10% ownership

This brand of ready-to-eat overnight oats brands itself as “like oatmeal but cooler.” It’s plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, and rich in both protein and fiber, and it's made without artificial ingredients.

Where to find it: Mush is sold at most major grocery stores and online.

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky

Deal: $300,000 for 18%

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is a convincing substitute for jerky thanks to its meat-like texture and the umami flavor from the shiitake mushrooms and beef. The snack contains all-natural ingredients and is also vegan, Kosher, gluten-free and high in both fiber and Vitamin D.

Where to find it: Pan’s Mushroom Jerky is sold both online and at most major grocery stores.

Snacklins

Deal: $250,000 for 5% ownership and an additional 5% in advisory shares

Snacklins are a vegan alternative to pork rinds created with yuca and mushrooms. The product was created by chef Samy Kobrosl, who wanted to create a halal version of the snack in line with his Muslim upbringing. The result is vegan, plant-based and grain-free and only contains 90 calories per bag.

Where to find it: Snacklins is sold online and in most major grocery stores.

Truffle Shuffle

Deal: $501,000 for 18% ownership

Truffle Shuffle was initially introduced on the show as a gourmet meal kit service and virtual cooking classes. It has since expanded into the realm of online, celebrity-hosted cooking shows. One notable chef in the catalog is none other than Snoop Dogg, whom Truffle Shuffle brought on board to give a lesson in what he does best: rolling. Pasta, that is.

Where to find it: Truffle Shuffle is currently online and subscription-based. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
We Visit Steakyard, Home to Dallas’ Most Affordable Steak

First Look

We Visit Steakyard, Home to Dallas’ Most Affordable Steak

By Anisha Holla
Toastique Arrives in Addison: Trendy, Healthy and Accessible, but for Whom?

First Look

Toastique Arrives in Addison: Trendy, Healthy and Accessible, but for Whom?

By Danielle Beller
Xamán Cafe Serves Pre-Hispanic Brunch and Specialty Coffee in Oak Cliff

First Look

Xamán Cafe Serves Pre-Hispanic Brunch and Specialty Coffee in Oak Cliff

By Aaren Prody
We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi

First Look

We Uncover Traditional Pakistani Food at Plano's Mai Colachi

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation