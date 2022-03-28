Bunny Gotta Eat: A Guide to Easter Brunch in Dallas

Spring has officially sprung, summer is peeking around the corner and hopefully we’re all finding time to enjoy the perfect temperatures and blooming tulips. Easter is Sunday, April 17, and we’ve gathered a list of many places around North Texas that are offering holiday deals.
Many places require an advance reservation so be sure and hop to it.
III Forks
1303 Legacy Drive (Frisco)
One of North Texas’ iconic steakhouses, III Forks, is rarely open before dinner. One notable exception is Easter Sunday. III Forks will host an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. offer brunch favorites such as steak and eggs, filet mignon Benedict, crab cake Benedict and lobster Benedict. A limited a la carte menu of III Forks favorites will be available during brunch. The Easter brunch is $55 per person and is available in restaurant or curbside to-go by preorder. A children’s brunch with pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs will be available for $18. Reservations and preorders can be made by calling 972-267-1776.
The French Room
1321 Commerce St. (Downtown Dallas)
Celebrate Easter in style with the afternoon tea in The French Room. They're debuting a spring tea menu on Easter weekend. There will also be live harp music in this truly unique dining space. Their Easter special will run April 15-17 and is $65 plus tax per person, $30 plus tax for children 12 and under. The Easter bunny will be making an appearance on Sunday. Reservations can be made on their website or by calling 214-651-3615.
Rise + Thyme
211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)
For something more casual, but just as special, head to AT&T Discovery District and pick up an Easter picnic basket from Rise + Thyme for $100. There's enough to feed four people and meals include assorted deviled eggs, avocado toast, mixed greens, roasted lamb and harissa wrap, kale and shiitake quiche, cookies and funfetti cake. Order by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. If you plan to stick around the AT&T Discovery District for your picnic, you can reserve pillows and blankets for $20 for 2 hours. Call 972-268-7605 for more information.
Second Floor at The Exchange (Ounce and Ichi Ni San)
211 S. Akard St. (AT&T Discovery District)
When visiting the Second Floor at the Exchange Hall, you’re entering a collaborative space exhibiting the best of contemporary Japanese, tapas-style new American cuisine, along with craft cocktails and an elegant wine program. Typically closed on Sundays, the Second Floor at The Exchange is opening their doors for Easter Sunday for brunch buffet with assorted breakfast pastries, smoked salmon, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon and pork sausage, twice cooked potatoes, braised pork has and a prime rib carving station. The buffet is $50 for adults and $25 for kids. You can make reservations by calling 972-268-7605.
Ten50 BBQ
1050 N. Central Expressway (Richardson)
If a Texas-style Easter is more your vibe, then you should head over to Ten50 BBQ for their Easter pitmaster family-size menu with options such as the Easter Pitmaster Package or a la carte items including whole brisket, spiral sliced glazed ham, brisket baked beans, five-cheese mac, snapped green beans, whole Key lime pie, fruit cobbler and more. Order between March 28-April 13. Price varies. 1-855-QUE-1050.
The Statler
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Scout at The Statler will have a three-course brunch buffet with a salad and option of two entrees: roasted salmon with fresh dill and citrus beurre blanc and pineapple glazed baked ham. There will also be two carving stations with prime rib or herb-crusted lamb with garlic and rosemary. They'll also have an array of side dishes and a chef’s selection of sweets for dessert. Brunch is $49.99 plus tax and gratuity. Kids 12 and younger eat free from a special menu that includes kid favorites such as chicken tenders and waffle fries.
Toussaint Brasserie
1907 Elm St. (Downtown Dallas)
New on the Dallas dining scene, Toussaint Brasserie is offering a special Easter brunch on April 17. Options include dishes like boeuf bourguignon, banana macadamia nut pancakes, lobster Benedict, and pain perdu (French toast). Price varies. Call 214-765-2311 for reservations.
The Dallas Arboretum, DeGolyer Restaurant
8525 Garland Road
DeGolyer at the Dallas Arboretum will have brunch on Saturday and Sunday, with two seatings each day at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. lt's $69 for each adult and $45 for kids 2 - 12 years old. Brunch will include herb crusted beef sirloin with whipped horseradish sauce, hot smoke salmon with artichokes, capers and lemon butter. They'll also have a chicken marsala with baby bellas. And a "beautiful display of our house baked cakes and pies" plus cookies, cupcakes and dessert bars.
J. Rae's Dallas
5600 W. Lovers Lane (Park Cities)
Looking for a family-friendly activity for the holiday? The Devonshire bakery will offer Easter-themed cookie decorating kits. For $35 per box, you'll get nine cookies (bunnies, eggs and carrots), three bags of icing and decorative sprinkle packets to personalize each cookie. Cookie boxes are available now through Sunday, April 17 and must be preordered at least 24 hours in advance. Call 214-654-0833 to reserve a box today.
DIVE Coastal Cuisine
3404 Rankin St. (Park Cities)
This Easter, DIVE will offer a special to-go menu that includes cheese boards, crab and salmon boards, salads, whole salmon, whole beef tenderloin and sides. Orders must be picked up on April 16. Price varies. Call 214-891-1700 to place your order.
Postino WineCafe
2639 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Postino is having an “Old Skool Hippity-Hop Brunch” for Easter on April 17 with a live DJ spinning '90s hip-hop tracks on the patio with $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer until 5 p.m. Call 972-210-2102 for more information.
Mercat Bistro
4550 Harry Hines Blvd. (Uptown)
Mercat Bistro is expanding its weekend brunch menu for Easter to include specialty entrées including lobster Benedict, smoked salmon crepes and duck confit. Don’t forget to save room for their special orange tart dessert. Prices range from $12 - $32. Call 214-953-0917 to make reservations.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
2501 N. Harwood St. (Harwood District)
Always the perfect setting for weekend patio dining, Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar is offering a three-course prix fixe brunch menu for Easter featuring items such as Wanda’s Doughnuts, carrot cake French toast, caprese Benedict and strawberry tarts. Brunch is $60 per person. Call 214-782-9807 for reservations.
Malai Kitchen
Various Locations
Offering a modern approach to Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, Malai will have some specialty Easter items available on April 17 in addition to the regular brunch menu, including salmon sushi spring rolls, Vietnamese barbecue lamb chops, Pandanous grouper, and banana cream pie. Contact your preferred location for more information and reservations.
Nuri Grill
2254 Royal Lane (Northwest Dallas)
In addition to its regular menu, Nuri Grill will offer a special four-course Easter menu for $60 per person. This special menu will feature tuna tartare corn, fried egg with bulgogi, Easter feast with rib-eye, tenderloin, hanger steak and marinated short ribs, grilled asparagus and Earl Grey crème brûlée. Call 972-241-3900 for reservations.
TJ’s Seafood Market
6025 Royal Lane (Park Cities) and 4212 Oak Lawn
In addition to their regular menu, TJ’s at Preston-Royal is offering specialty items such as challah French toast, migas, lobster rolls, $5 white cranberry mimosas and more. Prices vary. Call 214-691-2369 to make reservations at the Preston Royal location and 214-219-3474 for reservations at Oak Lawn.
Hawthorn
208 S. Akard St. (Downtown Dallas)
One of the most highly anticipated restaurants to hit AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, Hawthorns is combining upscale dining with a down-home, reliable atmosphere and is a great place to see and be seen, especially on Easter Sunday. Hawthorne's will have a special brunch menu including chilaquiles, biscuits and gravy, French toast, avocado toast, Magic Moon Pie and more. Call 214-760-1554 for more information and reservations.
Pakpao Thai
Various Locations
On Easter Sunday Pakpai will have a special brunch menu that includes moo yang nom kahn, Thai waffles, kai loongkei (breakfast eggs), crab omelet, Easter brunch punch and more.
WITS Steakhouse
1628 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
WITS is a modern steakhouse with inspirations from South Africa. They are offering a specialty brunch menu on April 17 that includes biltong deviled eggs, braai board, bagel and lox, peri prawns and pap, Mebos French toast and more. Prices vary. Call 214-712-9700 for more information.
El Bolero
1201 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)
Who doesn’t love a good fiesta, especially on Easter? El Bolero will have a specialty brunch menu that includes crab cakes, grilled swordfish, braised short ribs, fried Mexican vanilla ice cream and more. Prices vary. Call 214-741-1986 for reservations.
Jellico’s at Westin Southlake
1200 E. State Hwy. 114 (Southlake)
Jellico’s will have a $60 per person brunch buffet for Easter that includes items such as yogurt parfaits, lemon poppyseed pancakes, frittatas, honey baked ham and cedar plank salmon. Call 817-873-1900 for reservations.
Encina
614 W. Davis (Oak Cliff)
The neighborhood restaurant in Bishop Arts District will be open for a dine-in Easter brunch. Call 469-620-3644 for more information and reservations. You can also reserve a table at Encina via OpenTable.