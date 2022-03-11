Where to Find Proper Irish Pub Fare in DFW

It’s that time of the year when everyone is donning their green gear and drinking green beer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish have observed March 17 as a religious holiday for over centuries, and the first celebration in America may have been held in 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida. More than a century after that celebration, homesick Irish soldiers marched in New York City to honor the Irish patron saint, and enthusiasm for a similar parade in other cities grew from there.
Dallas goes all out for this holiday with parades, street parties, bands and green beer, and St.Patrick’s Day is never complete without some hearty Irish food. Here's a roundup of some great places around DFW to get bangers and mash, Shepherd’s pie and other great Irish fare.
Lochland’s Food and Spirits
8518 Plano Road (Northeast Dallas)
This locally-owned and operated Irish pub and beer garden in Lake Highlands serves some traditional Irish dishes such as corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s pie and fish and chips. Their outdoor beer garden has picnic tables, string lights and heaters for chilly Dallas nights. The Shepherd’s pie is loaded with minced beef and vegetables in a rich gravy and topped with garlic mashed potatoes. And the fish and chips are hand-battered cod fillets that are fried until golden brown and served with hand-cut fries, complete with malt vinegar and tartar sauce. Also, check out their sister Irish pub, The Dubliner, a favorite local Irish watering hole on Greenville Avenue.
The Old Monk
2847 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)
The Old Monk has been a staple in the area for about 24 years. Their Guinness beef stew is hearty and loaded with tender beef and vegetables and simmered in a Guinness stout. It's perfect for some of the cold weather that blows through here. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, they have a Reuben sandwich with thinly sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Russian dressing on marbled rye bread. And if you’re not a fan of meat, there is also a vegetarian Reuben option for you with portobello mushrooms instead of pastrami. The place has all the ingredients of a great Irish pub along with an outdoor patio seating area for those beautiful weather days in Dallas.
Cannon's Corner
1314 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)
It was about two years ago when we last spoke to Alan Kearney, the owner of Cannon's Corner; he was imbued with Irish gusto and spirit that St. Paddy's Day celebrations would go on despite the pandemic that was rolling in. Alas, it was the beginning of a really tough year. They've pulled through, and we are all better for it. Here you can get a traditional Irish breakfast all day, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs as well as some pretty amazing duck wings slathered in a marmalade sauce with a bit of ginger.
Ten Bell's Tavern
232 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts)
Ten Bells is an original in a land that is being turned up for new development. It too will soon be on the move to new digs because of the evolution of the neighborhood. Sure, this is a dark bar perfect for a heavy pint, but the kitchen pushes out some of the best fish and chips in the city. There are also bangers and a house-made mash.
Chet’s
208 N. Market St. (West End)
Chet’s is new on the Dallas Irish pub dining scene. In a first look late last year, we found their Paddy’s Burger worthy breaking your diet for. It is topped with pot roast, Irish cheddar cheese, a Guinness sauce and onion rings. The Irish stew is served with a heaping spoonful of mashed potatoes, large chunks of beef and vegetables. Try the pot roast sandwich with grilled mashed potatoes and a Guinness sauce and served with their homemade chips.
Harwood Arms
2850 N. Harwood St.(Uptown)
Harwood Arms near Uptown is a place where great minds gather to eat and drink. It is the first of several concepts coming to La Rue Perdue, a whimsical cobblestone alleyway located at the base of the Harwood No.10 office tower. A circular bar makes for a great place to watch a game and sip a fine whiskey or Guinness. The Reuben fries are a great choice for starters; shoestring fries are tipped with corned beef, Swiss cheese sauce, sauerkraut, thousand island, and caraway spices.
Other noteworthy options include the bangers and mash or the Guinness-braised short-ribs, which are served with Irish cheddar grits, carrots and pearl onions. On Sundays starting at 4 p.m., they offer their Sunday roast special. For $30 (1 person) or $50 (2 people), you get a slab of tender and juicy roast served with seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and traditional gravy. But be sure to leave enough room for their whiskey toffee cake dessert served with Jamison Anglaise, candied hazelnuts and vanilla whip.
The Crafty Irishman Public House
1800 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
Located in the central business district inside the historical Mercantile Building, the Crafty Irishman Public House is owned and operated by Dublin native Alan Kearney, so every detail is rooted in Irish tradition. It is a welcome reprieve from crowded sports bars, and you’ll find familiar faces, authentic dishes and bottomless taps.
A great option for a starter is, of course, the Scotch eggs, which are soft-boiled eggs encased in herb-infused sausage, rolled in panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served with a grain mustard cream sauce. They also have a great brunch menu on the weekends with lots of Irish fare, including a corned beef skillet and their traditional Irish breakfast. This plate comes with two eggs any style, Irish bacon, sausage, black and white pudding, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans, hash and brown bread. If you don’t feel like going downtown to enjoy a good Irish meal, then check out one of their sister restaurants, The Playwright Irish Pub (Dallas’ Arts District) and Cannon’s Corner (Oak Cliff).
Blackfriar Pub
2621 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Blackfriar Pub, located in the heart of Uptown, is serving great options from cheese boards to their signature fish and chips. They have a large dog-friendly patio for watching your favorite game. Try the corned beef and hash Benedict, which has house-made chopped corned beef, poached eggs and potatoes served over an English muffin with hollandaise sauce. They have bangers and mash on their brunch menu. If you check them out during the week or at night, the Irish Reuben is the way to go. It's loaded with about a generous portion of thinly sliced house-made corned beef, grilled onions, bacon, Irish cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.