First Look: Soft-Shell Crab and a Vietnamese Espresso Martini Shine at Elephant East

Elephant East in the Harwood District opened about a year ago, a pan-Asian flair folded into Harwood Hospitality Group's large portfolio of amenities in this sprawling neighborhood just north of downtown. This pan-Asian restaurant is just off McKinnon Street, near Harwood Arms, a British-inspired pub and a soon-to-open pizza and martini joint, Poco Fiasco.
The whole Harwood area is a bit like the districts in the Hunger Games, but the exact opposite. If we get to some post-apocalyptical circumstance where we have to choose, do whatever you can to get in this district. There's the comfortable cafe, Magnolia Sous Le Point, just around the corner. And a block over is an outdoor adult play yard with sand volleyball and bocce ball called Harwood Grove. On the other side, Dolce Riviera channels the Italian Riveria, Happiest Hour is a behemoth indoor and outdoor restaurant and bar with footlong fried cheese sticks. Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann and Te Deseo round out the portfolio.
Here's a theory: the bar is the best seat in the house, and this goes for just about any place. The view is better, and you can chat with a bartender about dishes or drinks. The service is usually quicker and more accessible when needed, but also a bit less doting, which can also be good. Plus, you rarely need reservations for seats at the bar (Lucia being a notable exception here).
Next, we had the lightly-fried soft-shell crabs ($26), covered in a spicy black bean sauce. It came with that same crisp napa slaw, which here was blessed with an umami-rich spicy black bean sauce and a sweet chili sauce to create a brilliant menagerie of flavors. We alternated between popping whole pinchers in our mouths to big bites of slaw, then a bit of both, and finally using our teeth to tear into the meat of the crab. That's a bar move, not at all for a dimly lit corner table.
Dallas' quintessential drink, then splurge here. Elephant East uses an instant Vietnamese espresso powder, which the bartender said is special ordered. This gives it a bit more of a chicory flavor, but if there ever was a bow on a meal, the espresso martini here is it.
As with many places around downtown, parking can be a bear. But, all Harwood properties have complimentary valet (just tip). There's a valet stand just in front of Elephant East.
Elephant East, 2850 N. Harwood St., No. 120. 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday and Tuesday.