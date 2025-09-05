 Meyboom Brasserie On Dallas' Lower Greenville Has Closed | Dallas Observer
Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

Lower Greenville lost a good one.
September 5, 2025
Image: The teak bar was shaped like an "M."
The teak bar was shaped like an "M." Nick Reynolds
Meyboom Brasserie brought a European flavor and style to Lower Greenville. The restaurant and bar, which was one of our favorite 100 bars in Dallas, closed on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Co-owners April Segovia and her husband, Jeff Karetnick, got the idea for this spot after a trip to Belgium in 2019; Meyboom means "tree of joy" and is an annual festival in Brussels.

The pair completely renovated the space starting back in 2021 and scoured markets for antique pieces from Belgium and France, used reclaimed wood from old Dallas houses, and even salvaged Tiffany-style lamps from the old Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown. All of this was pulled together with a live-edge teak wood bar. Now, it sits in a storage space.

In addition to a robust European beer line-up, the cocktails and bar bites was spectacular: think Dutch goat cheese balls made with Gigi’s Honey and drizzled with a cherry reduction made with Lindeman’s lambic beer. It also made our favorite espresso martini in 2023.

Segovia said she and Karetnick put everything they had into the space for years and are sad to say goodbye, but don't have any concrete plans to reopen in another space yet. Follow Meyboom's social media channels for updates. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels
