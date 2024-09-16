Get Ready for Oktoberfest and Fall Festivals Around Dallas and Points South

While there are plenty of fun events coming up in Dallas, we also feel like there are festivals across Texas that are worth taking a day trip for. Who knows? Maybe the grass is greener (or should we say, browner and crunchier) somewhere else.
Here are 14 Oktoberfest and fall festivals around or within reasonable driving distance of Dallas.
Addison Oktoberfest
Sept. 19–22
4970 Addison Circle, AddisonThe City of Addison kicks off fall with a massive Oktoberfest celebration. Addison Oktoberfest has been dazzling attendees for over 35 years with live polka bands, games and a wide selection of food, ranging from traditional German fare like schnitzels and bratwurst to more standard fair bites like corn dogs and fried turkey legs. If you're worried about feeling out of place because you don't have your own feathered Alpine hat, never fear. That's one of many goods you can purchase at the festival's Marktplatz. More information is on the Addison Oktoberfest website.
The Village Main Street Fest
Sept. 20, 6 p.m. – midnight
5605 Village Glen DriveThis free event at The Village, a resort-style residential and commercial community east of Central Expressway, will offer live music courtesy of the Blake Burrows Band, vendors representing a variety of small businesses and food from local restaurants like La Mina, Over Under and Buzz and Bustle. Guests who bring their dogs will receive complimentary treats courtesy of Wag N’ Bone. More information can be found on the festival Eventbrite page.
Garland Guzzler and Fall Fest
Sept. 21, 6–10 p.m.
300 N. Fifth St., Garland If you’re looking to get ahead of that holiday weight we all put on, this is the 5K for you. After embarking on a run (or stroll) through downtown Garland, participants will be rewarded with event swag and a party at Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery. Then head over to Garland's Fall Fest on the Square, which includes a pumpkin patch, live entertainment and games. Registration for the 5K is $35 and must be completed ahead of time on the event website. The Fall Fest is a free.
Pumpkins & Pints Night, Dallas Arboretum
Sept. 25 and 27, Oct. 6, 15, 20 and 25, 6–9 p.m.
8525 Garland Road Hopefully, we’ll be getting some cool fall weather any day now, and we can’t think of a better place to spend those crisp evenings than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The garden’s Pumpkins & Pints Nights, held in the pumpkin village, will offer live music and craft beers and wines from Gil’s Elegant Catering. Admission starts at $9 and can be purchased on the Arboretum website.
Fort Worth Oktoberfest
Sept. 26–28
2401 University Drive, Fort WorthIn addition to dachshund races, barrel rolling, carnival rides, a 5K and live music from 50 polka bands, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, a Munich-style celebration located in Trinity Park, will have all of the fair food you could want and then some: sausage, pretzels, cotton candy and seasonal craft beer. More ambitious eaters can sign up for the brat-eating contest. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on the Fort Worth Oktoberfest website.
Legacy Hall Oktoberfest
Sept. 28, noon – 10 p.m.
7800 Windrose Ave., PlanoIn honor of Oktoberfest, Legacy Hall, a food hall and live music venue in Plano, is encouraging guests to throw on their lederhosen and partake in German-themed games and competitions. There will be specials on select beers from Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. (including a preview of their seasonal beers), Bavarian pretzels from Philly Special, Texas jalapeño cheddar sausage on a bun from Dry Rub and live music from polka cover band The Doggensteins. Tickets start at $5 and can be found on the Legacy Hall website.
Oktoberfest Dallas
Oct. 5, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
8100 Doran CircleLocated at Flag Pole Hill Park in Lake Highlands, this Oktoberfest is going big with food selections from some favorite local vendors. Pizza will be served by Cane Rosso, burgers will come courtesy of Burger Schmurger and Aw Shucks has the seafood locked down. Oak Highland Brewery and Vector Brewing will be there too. There’ll be bratwurst and beer to go with the live entertainment, including a Taylor Swift tribute band (6:30 p.m.) and Corey Morrow at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Frisco Oktoberfest
Oct. 5, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
1 Cowboys Way, FriscoThe Frisco Star, the Dallas Cowboys training facility, will transform into a giant biergarten for the annual Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 5. Look for elk brats, German sausages, Bavarian pretzels, skillet potatoes and turkey legs among other festival foods. Activities every half hour include keg rolling, a brat-eating contest and a beer-stein race. Activities are $25 each to participate. We can't find any ticket information, so, hopefully, it's free to get in.
Murphy Maize Days
Oct. 5, noon – 9 p.m.
550 N. Murphy Road, MurphyCorn is a staple of fall and is incorporated into just about every festival’s food selection, but nobody’s serving up corn like Murphy, a suburb in Collin County. You can eat the corn. You can get lost in a corn maze. You can participate in a cornhole tournament. Don’t say we didn’t warn you if it gets a little corny. There's also a Herman Marshall whiskey tasting for $45. La Freak is playing that night. More information can be found on the Murphy Maize Days website.
SilobrationOct. 10–12
601 Webster Ave., WacoThis homecoming event, hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV fame, is the party of your Gen X mom’s dreams. In addition to shopping for home decor, apparel and art, attendees can enjoy live music and partake in “fall flavors.” The website doesn’t specify which fall flavors, but we can assume it’ll be as meticulously curated as everything else this duo does. If you're really excited about the Gaines, there's a $750 Ultimate Silobration Weekend Package that includes tours, experiences, concerts, a journal signed by Joanna, a reservation at their restaurant, VIP credentials and more. The event itself is free to attend but you'll need tickets to attend special events like concerts.
Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival
Oct. 25–26
126 W. Main St., Fredericksburg This is the place to be for foodies and wine snobs this fall. Located in Fredericksburg in the Texas Hill Country, the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival event will offer culinary demonstrations, food and beverage tastings and a wide selection of wine, beer and liquor as well as demos on how to pair them. You’ll walk away armed with the knowledge necessary to throw the most enviable dinner party your friends have ever seen. Badges start at $100 and can be purchased on the event website.
Wurstfest
Nov. 1–10
178 Landa Park Drive, New BraunfelsLocated in New Braunfels, about 4 hours south of Dallas, this 10-day festival offers only the best of the wurst. Dozens of vendors throughout the festival will serve traditional Bavarian and Alpine food and beer to the sweet, sweet sounds of live polka music. Many of the food vendors are local organizations; can't wait to see what the Noon Lions Club cooks up (and we're not being sarcastic here). Visit the website for a list of each day's concerts, which include a fair amount of yodeling. Entry on some days is free (like Monday – Thursday) and $18 and up on weekends; entry cost more at the door, so plan ahead if you can.