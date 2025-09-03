You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

In their own way, animals are works of art — vibrant pops of color, intricate patterns and tangible personalities. They are perhaps our greatest muses, and the Dallas World Aquarium is highlighting that in the very best way by debuting a collection of rare Andy Warhol portraits.
It’s not Marilyn Monroe, Campbell’s Soup or Mickey Mouse, but Warhol’s pop-art sensibilities still reign supreme in Endangered Species. The series was originally commissioned in 1983 by environmental activism and art-dealing power couple, Ronald and Frayda Feldman, a decade removed from the Endangered Species Act of 1973 under President Nixon.
In concept, Warhol would paint large portraits in his pop-art style of 10 endangered species in 1983. Here’s the full list of featured animals, which doubles as a checklist for the exhibition.
● Siberian (Amur) Tiger
● Black Rhinoceros
● Bighorn Ram
● Grévy’s Zebra
● Orangutan
● San Francisco Silverspot Butterfly
● Pine Barrens Tree Frog
● African Elephant
● Giant Panda
● Bald Eagle
The Pine Barrens tree frog was later taken off the endangered species list after a data revision, and the Bald Eagle was removed from the list in 2007. The other eight species remain endangered to this day.
Endangered Species is one of Warhol’s final works, finished just four years before his death in 1987. The Dallas World Aquarium is currently the only venue in the world to showcase it. There are other places to see original Warhols in Dallas, though, with a scattering of rarities at the Dallas Museum of Art and Museum of Biblical Art in North Dallas.
Dallas World Aquarium founder Daryl Richardson is putting the full series on view for at least a year, with ten 38x38 silkscreen prints taken from his personal collection.
"This exhibition is more than a look back — it’s a call to action for how we protect wildlife today," Richardson said in a press release. "By sharing these works in a conservation setting, we hope to spark conversation and inspire protection for the natural world that still hangs in the balance.”
Each painting also comes with an interactive code that viewers can scan with their phones to learn more about the piece and current efforts to save endangered species. Plus, a small run of Endangered Species merchandise is available at the aquarium’s store.
Admission to see the artwork is included with a standard aquarium ticket.