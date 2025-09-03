 Dallas World Aquarium To Debut Andy Warhol Exhibition | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

You Can Now See This Rare Andy Warhol Collection at the Dallas World Aquarium

A unique space for visual art, the Dallas World Aquarium unearths a rare 1983 Warhol collection of animal portraits.
September 3, 2025
Image: "Grévy’s Zebra" is one of 10 works by Andy Warhol on display now.
"Grévy’s Zebra" is one of 10 works by Andy Warhol on display now. Simon Pruitt
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In their own way, animals are works of art — vibrant pops of color, intricate patterns and tangible personalities. They are perhaps our greatest muses, and the Dallas World Aquarium is highlighting that in the very best way by debuting a collection of rare Andy Warhol portraits.

It’s not Marilyn Monroe, Campbell’s Soup or Mickey Mouse, but Warhol’s pop-art sensibilities still reign supreme in Endangered Species. The series was originally commissioned in 1983 by environmental activism and art-dealing power couple, Ronald and Frayda Feldman, a decade removed from the Endangered Species Act of 1973 under President Nixon.

In concept, Warhol would paint large portraits in his pop-art style of 10 endangered species in 1983. Here’s the full list of featured animals, which doubles as a checklist for the exhibition.

● Siberian (Amur) Tiger
● Black Rhinoceros
● Bighorn Ram
● Grévy’s Zebra
● Orangutan
● San Francisco Silverspot Butterfly
● Pine Barrens Tree Frog
● African Elephant
● Giant Panda
● Bald Eagle

The Pine Barrens tree frog was later taken off the endangered species list after a data revision, and the Bald Eagle was removed from the list in 2007. The other eight species remain endangered to this day.

Endangered Species is one of Warhol’s final works, finished just four years before his death in 1987. The Dallas World Aquarium is currently the only venue in the world to showcase it. There are other places to see original Warhols in Dallas, though, with a scattering of rarities at the Dallas Museum of Art and Museum of Biblical Art in North Dallas.

Dallas World Aquarium founder Daryl Richardson is putting the full series on view for at least a year, with ten 38x38 silkscreen prints taken from his personal collection.

"This exhibition is more than a look back — it’s a call to action for how we protect wildlife today," Richardson said in a press release. "By sharing these works in a conservation setting, we hope to spark conversation and inspire protection for the natural world that still hangs in the balance.”

Each painting also comes with an interactive code that viewers can scan with their phones to learn more about the piece and current efforts to save endangered species. Plus, a small run of Endangered Species merchandise is available at the aquarium’s store.

Admission to see the artwork is included with a standard aquarium ticket.
Image: Simon Pruitt
Simon Pruitt is a staff writer for the Dallas Observer. He's been writing professionally since he was 16, covering art, sports and all the peculiar things he finds along the way.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Simon Pruitt: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' vibrant culture and arts scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lists

19 Best Thrift Stores and Vintage Shops in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Caroline Pritchard and Alec Spicer
Image: The Senior Brings Football Dreams Home to Our Backyard

Film, TV & Streaming

The Senior Brings Football Dreams Home to Our Backyard

By Preston Barta
Image: This Week is Your Last Chance to See Vibrant The Whale Exhibit in Fort Worth

Visual Art

This Week is Your Last Chance to See Vibrant The Whale Exhibit in Fort Worth

By Kendall Morgan
Image: A "Love Letter to Flamenco" is Coming to the Latino Cultural Center

Events

A "Love Letter to Flamenco" is Coming to the Latino Cultural Center

By Rhema Joy Bell
Image: Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 3–9

Events

Best Things To Do in Dallas, Sept. 3–9

By Merritt Martin and Carly May Gravley
Image: The Senior Brings Football Dreams Home to Our Backyard

Film, TV & Streaming

The Senior Brings Football Dreams Home to Our Backyard

By Preston Barta
Image: This Week is Your Last Chance to See Vibrant The Whale Exhibit in Fort Worth

Visual Art

This Week is Your Last Chance to See Vibrant The Whale Exhibit in Fort Worth

By Kendall Morgan
Image: A "Love Letter to Flamenco" is Coming to the Latino Cultural Center

Events

A "Love Letter to Flamenco" is Coming to the Latino Cultural Center

By Rhema Joy Bell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation