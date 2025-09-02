A "Love Letter to Flamenco" is Coming to the Latino Cultural Center

For two days, Dallas is being transported back to the golden days of Hollywood with a two-day flamenco event at the Latino Cultural Center in Deep Ellum this weekend. The showcase kicks off with an opening night cocktail party and will feature live flamenco and music performances as well as food and drinks reminiscent of old Hollywood.
In the spirit of connecting generations, Dallas art students will embrace the spotlight by modeling flamenco-influenced outfits at the opening night of Flamenco in the Golden Age of Hollywood, presented by nonprofit The Flame Foundation.
“Flamenco is more than a dance. It is a living tradition. Involving young artists is essential to keeping that tradition alive,” says Delilah Buitrón, artistic director of the foundation. “By inviting Dallas art students to interpret flamenco through fashion, we are giving them a chance to engage with its history while expressing their own creativity. It is about passing the torch and letting them shape the future of flamenco in their own way.”
Flamenco art dates back to the late 18th century in southern Spain and spread to Madrid through the mid-19th century. The passionate, eye-catching characteristics of the complex art form were also influenced by performers in the Caribbean and Latin America.
This weekend’s exhibit will boast film stills, archival photography, costumes and artifacts, aiming to hone in on flamenco’s presence in dance and film performers. A centerpiece of the event is a costume hand-painted in Dallas for the 1992–93 production of opera La Vida Breve, on loan from The Dallas Opera.
“This exhibit is a love letter to flamenco, to film, and to the artists who paved the way," says Buitrón. I"t is also a celebration of Dallas’ vibrant arts scene."
Also set for display is a historic black-and-green bata de cola — a layered, flowing flamenco dress — that once belonged to Maestra Mina Gutierrez Hachar, who mentored Buitrón as her first flamenco teacher.
“[Maestra Mina] taught me discipline, grace, and the importance of honoring your roots,” Buitrón says. “That bata de cola she wore is more than fabric. It is a symbol of her legacy and the foundation she laid for so many of us. Having it in the exhibit is deeply emotional for me.”
Friday’s soiree is the exclusive first-look event. On Saturday, Sept. 6, guests are welcome to tour the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is free for children under 12, $20 for general admission and $15 with a student ID. The Flame Foundation, founded in 2009 by flamenco performer Buitrón and chef-musician Troy Gardner, is on a mission to preserve flamenco art. The foundation organizes performances, festivals and educational programming, including the annual Cocina Flamenca Live Festival and the Dallas Flamenco Festival.
“If you have ever been moved by music, by film, by fashion, or by the power of storytelling, this exhibit will speak to you,” Buitrón says. “It is not just for flamenco lovers. It is for anyone who appreciates beauty, history, and the magic of performance. Come for the costumes, stay for the soul.”