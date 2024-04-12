Cocina Flamenca Live Festival Brings Spanish Food and Dance to Dallas

This year marks the inaugural event for the festival, which is backed by The Flame Foundation. Delilah Buitron Arrebola founded The Flame Foundation, alongside chef Troy Gardner in 2009, with a mission to make flamenco and Spanish art and culture more accessible within Dallas-Fort Worth. Arrebola serves as the Foundation’s artistic director and producer and began to conceptualize Cocina Flamenca Live three years ago.
“It's sprung from our project with the Moody Arts Fund,” says Arrebola. “These were live videos with Spanish cuisine and flamenco lessons. We did a whole series of them, and then we took the series to Spain and also did these videos. We went ahead and decided to apply again for the Moody Arts Fund, but now, since we're not in COVID times, fortunately, we should be taking it out and making it a festival. It sprung from the thought of ‘We made these videos, now, let's take it out there to the people.’”
Arrebola chose to have the event at the Latino Cultural Center, as this community space is one she holds dearly. She was on hand at the Center's opening in 2003.
“As an artist, especially starting my career here in Dallas, Texas. I was not just dancing flamenco all the time, but also performing in shows and musicals,” Arrebola says. “...I kept on doing shows with other companies, but the Latino Cultural Center just holds a very close place in my heart.”
"It's something very rich, and part of the culture, and we want our Dallas community to come and experience it.” – Delilah Buitron Arrebola, The Flame Foundationtweet this
Fest attendees can look forward to performances by Hispanic and Latinx artists like flamenco guitarist Guillermo Guillen and flamenco singer Jose Corte, as well as dances from troupes like Flamenco DNA and Flamenco Black, and a group of young dancers called the Flamenkitos. Those in attendance can participate in dance tutorials. Children will also be able to participate in interactive painting sessions.
Spanish cuisine will be available to sample and purchase during the event. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food and drink options which, according to a press release, will range from $5 to $10. Culinary treats include tapas and three different paellas, including a vegan paella made by Troy Gardner.
Arrebola hopes that Cocina Flamenca Live is as enjoyable as it is educational and will allow attendees to truly immerse themselves in Spanish culture.
“This is a great opportunity, if you have ever traveled to Spain or haven't traveled to Spain and want just a little glimpse of what takes place, especially during this time of year,” says Arrebola. “It's something very rich, and part of the culture, and we want our Dallas community to come and experience it.”
Cocina Flamenca Live takes place Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St.