UNT Student Wins Over Social Media for Senior Photoshoot With Dog

Many at the University of North Texas have come to know senior and digital creator Lauren Clark and her dog Holly from their frequent walks across the Denton campus. When the Cavalier King Charles spaniel isn’t busy trying to catch a squirrel on campus — what Clark has said is Holly’s “absolute dream” — she’s bringing plenty of attention to herself and her owner for her “super cute looks."
Recently, Holly’s fan base has expanded beyond the UNT grounds. Earlier this month, the North Texas pup and her dog mom went viral online for their set of matching graduation photos, which have now received over 2 million views on Clark’s Instagram and TikTok.
“Holly is my baby, and it’s been great to see that so many people love her as much as I do,” Clark says.
Clark and Holly have been inseparable since December 2020, when Clark received her pup as a Christmas gift from her parents. Since then, the two have grown alongside each other through the woes of puppyhood, the early 20s and slews of Canvas discussion posts. Holly has become Clark’s nearly constant companion since her freshman year at the university, especially during bouts of homework and studying sessions, which Holly spends lying across Clark’s lap.
Outside of campus life, Holly frequently appears on Clark’s social media platform, which now has more than 55k followers. The “prettiest” little spaniel is often spotted wearing stylish dog collars, harness sets and bows to coordinate with her fashion-minded mother at family and holiday outings. So, with everything the pair do together, it only seemed natural to include Holly in Clark’s senior graduation photo session.
“I don’t think anyone was surprised to see Holly in my photos,” Clark says with a laugh. “I feel like everybody in my program knows my dog’s name if they know me. I’m just glad to share something that’s super special to me, which is Holly.”
Adrienne Rubenstein of Adrienne Leigh Photography, the photographer who took Clark and Holly’s now-viral shots, has loved capturing Dallas-area seniors’ special moments since moving to the area last year. Rubenstein says she has seen shoots with pets become a steady and popular trend over the years. Unlike Clark, many of these clients don’t have custom matching graduation regalia for their four-legged fashionistas.
“It was all so adorable,” Rubenstein says. “Every shoot and client is a unique and wonderful experience, and Holly is truly just the most perfect girl. I offered to hold Holly for Lauren while she changed outfits, and she was just the sweetest, most behaved little dog.”
While Holly won’t receive her own “dogtorate” for quite some time, Clark will graduate this May with a bachelor’s in communication design. As far as post-grad plans, Clark says she would also like to travel a bit more after the end of this school term, which would allow Holly a nice staycation of her own with her grandparents. The senior is still making her way through the graphic design job market, but plans to continue to create content on her social media platform and further explore opportunities there. Although, she’s not opposed to any professional offers that come her way.
“If anybody in the Dallas area is looking to hire a junior graphic designer with a really cute dog, that would be great,” Clark says.
For more about the pair, check out the video interview by the Observer's own Jordan Maddox on Instagram.