Japanese Fast Fashion Brand UNIQLO Moves Into DFW

Shoppers, delight: A new retail chain is expanding its presence throughout North Texas shopping malls.
UNIQLO is a Japanese clothing apparel company specializing in high-end clothes. The brand focuses on comfort and, as its name (somewhat) suggests, on a unique selection. At the end of 2023, the chain had over 2,400 stores worldwide, but still had not made its way to the Lone Star State.
The company announced in a press release earlier this month plans to open its first five stores in Texas: two in the Houston area and three in North Texas, in Dallas, Arlington and Frisco.
"We are thrilled to be coming to Texas, a state where we have seen positive customer demand and where UNIQLO LifeWear products can perfectly serve the needs of the various lifestyles and climates throughout Houston and Dallas," said UNIQLO USA CEO Yoshihide Shindo in the press release.
In February, records in the Texas Department of Licensing & Registration showed that UNIQLO stores planned openings in Galleria Dallas and The Parks at Arlington. According to the registered project information, construction is scheduled to start in late May and early June, respectively, and both projects are set to be completed by the end of the year.
UNIQLO’s press release confirmed both the Galleria Dallas and The Parks at Arlington locations, while announcing plans to open a third store in the region at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco before the end of the year.
The retail company started in 1984 with the cumbersome name “Unique Clothing Warehouse.” The brand grew exponentially and eventually opened its first stores outside of Japan in 2002. The first store on American soil opened in 2005 in New Jersey.
Currently, there are 74 stores in North America and 54 stores in the U.S. Most are on the East and West coasts, along with a small number in Chicago, Florida and Hawaii. The company is hosting several grand openings for stores opening this spring, including a grand opening April 26 for a store in Massachusetts.
The expansion into the Dallas and Houston areas coincides with a continued expansion on the West Coast — UNIQLO plans to open 11 stores in the two most populated states this year alone. The rapid expansion reflects the company’s goal of 200 stores in North America by 2027.
“We have been listening to our customers in these regions, where we have seen strong interest from e-commerce, and look forward to bringing them the full UNIQLO LifeWear experience when we open our doors this Fall/Winter,” Shindo said.
UNIQLO planned to expand to Texas in 2020 with a store in the Galleria in Houston. The project was expected to cost around $3 million and open that summer, but it never came to pass.
Fast Retailing, UNIQLO’s parent company, is a current leader in fast fashion, which is defined as low-priced, mid-quality fashion that attempts to meet rapidly changing trends. Two of UNIQLO’s direct competitors in the fast fashion industry, H&M and Zara, already have stores in North Texas.