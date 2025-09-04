 Every Dallas Restaurant That Opened in August 2025 | Dallas Observer
The Biggest New Restaurant Openings in August 2025

Another month, another crop of Dallas restaurants fighting for your appetite.
September 4, 2025
Image: NADC is now open along McKinney Avenue.
NADC is now open along McKinney Avenue. Aaren Prody
We've arrived... At many things, like football season, not quite the State Fair, and the changing of the guard, A.K.A. when Starbucks brings back the PSL and everyone's summer comes to a screeching halt.

But in the burgeoning autumn season, a ton of anticipated restaurants decided to join the festivities. These are all the most recent Dallas restaurant openings you should be excited about.

Mamani finally opened, a new, NOLA-inspired speakeasy started slinging drinks, Hooters reopened and more food news.

Sauvage

1914 Commerce Street (inside The Statler)
Sauvage is the new wood-fired omakase experience from chefs Casey and Amy La Rue. When they closed the beloved Carte Blanche along Greenville Avenue last year, the bakery spun off to become La Rue Doughnuts at Trinity Groves. And now the fine dining side, Sauvage, has opened inside The Statler hotel. The 10-seat chef's table is now taking reservations on Tock.

Kith Treats

4600 McKinney Ave.
We haven't quite figured out what Kith is, but somehow it's a lifestyle brand clothing shop that also sells ice cream. It's a temporary pop-up from the brand, and you can build your own ice cream cup or milkshake with your choice of chocolate or vanilla ice cream, and two mix-ins from the list of cereals and/or other items like cheesecake bites and brownie bits. Ice cream while you shop? Maybe it doesn't need to be understood.

NADC Burger

2908 McKinney Ave.
NADC (Not A Damn Chance) Burger is the creation of chef Frankland Lee and pro skateboarder Neen Williams. They wanted to create the perfect burger, and when they did, they designed a whole restaurant experience around it. The burger is the only main on the menu, and it can be complemented with a side of fries, a variety of alcoholic or N/A drinks and potentially a brown butter chocolate chip cookie. Also, the patties are 100% wagyu beef.

Mamani

2681 Howell St.
In case you missed everyone in Dallas talking about how Mamani just opened: Hey, Mamani is now open. Brandon and Henry Cohanim, the duo behind James Beard-nominated Bar Colette, and many other new Dallas favorites, centered their newest opening around classic French cuisine that’s rooted in Paris and draws inspiration from the French and Italian Rivieras.

Caché

2701 McKinney Ave.
Definitions be dammed, Caché is the newest speakeasy in Dallas. Caché is the French word for hidden, and this secret space is sitting pretty just above S&D Oyster Company, which has been slinging Gulf seafood since 1976. Caché will continue the New Orleans feel in a more cozy and intimate space with only 35 seats. The drinks look interesting, the backdrop is a little sultry and the food looks like it'll keep you well past happy hour.

Village Baking Co.

8411 Preston Road
One of Dallas' favorite boulangeries just opened a new outpost in the Preston Center.

Dudley's Sports Grill

2927 N Henderson Ave.
It's both shocking and expected that another sports bar is opening in the Knox/Henderson area. Dudley's Sports Grill started in Rockwall and opened its second outpost in Dallas at the end of August. It serves classic bar fare: nachos, wings and chicken tendies. More interesting options include fat strips of maple bourbon bacon, smoked half chicken and a bowl of Texas chili we hope is worth getting excited about.

Hooters

2201 N. Lamar St.
When Hooters filed for bankruptcy and the downtown location closed due to a fire, there was a proverbial shift in the spacetime continuum. What direction was America headed in? We weren't sure. That is, until the location reopened last month and brought balance back to the world. And in case you missed it, they say they're now more family-friendly. Wait, so ... they weren't?
Image: Aaren Prody
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Instagram
