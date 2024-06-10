 Carte Blanche in Dallas Has Closed After Three Years | Dallas Observer
Carte Blanche Along Lower Greenville Has Closed After Three Years

Yes, the bakery is closed. No more crullers.
June 10, 2024
Dry-aged elk and antelope rib pastrami from Carte Blanche.
Dry-aged elk and antelope rib pastrami from Carte Blanche. Hank Vaughn
Carte Blanche opened in June 2021, a bakery by day and intimate restaurant with an upscale tasting menu by night, headed by a husband and wife team, chefs Casey and Amy La Rue. It was lauded by Forbes as a five-star dining experience in company with Fearing's, The French Room and The Mansion Restaurant.

After three years in the buzzy Lower Greenville, the restaurateurs have decided to move on, posting on Instagram "while our dinner service is great, it struggles in this area as most people don't come to Greenville for a fancy dinner."

Many comments on the post asked for the cruller recipe or one more chance for a run on the bakery. And as popular as the bakery was, the couple noted that "transitioning to a 100% bakery would required significant investment and expensive equipment."

Either way, the restaurant space apparently needs substantial upgrades to be able to continue in either capacity.

Many on Instagram noted it served the best meal they'd ever had, and the closure was a true loss for the city.

A previous report by The Dallas Morning News questioned chef Casey La Rue's background, saying the chef may have inflated parts of his resume by listing a Michelin-star restaurant where he hadn't actually work. The chef countered that he did in fact work at the restaurant in question, though under a different name because of a "complicated situation."

In the meantime, staff members at Carte Blanche are now looking for other employment. In the post, they asked any restaurants that are hiring, please comment with "HIRING" along with details.

