The layover guide: best bars & restaurants at DFW airport

Making the best out of the worst is what airport bars are good for. Take the situation with a grain of salt; Don’t complain about your burger being overdone at an airport restaurant. Why are you eating a burger anyway? That’s way too much food for a proper preflight buzz.

If you’re stuck in a terminal at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport without a lot of great options, you can catch a tram between terminals without having to go through security again.

Terminal D has the most food options, including a large beer garden and the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. There are Whataburgers at D12 (terminal D, gate 12), E27 and B41. There’s no Buc-ee’s in the airport, but we did send over that suggestion.

Terminal A

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Pappasito’s

Terminal A, Gate 28

No one has ever had a bad time sitting at the bar at Papasito’s with chips, salsa and a marg. Prove it. It’s not our favorite local Tex-Mex spot by any means, but if you’re stuck in Terminal A, it’s a damn savior. Those smoky fajitas rolling through the dining room just might make you think you’re still in Cabo, if you get enough of those margs anyway.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Terminal A, Gate 24 and Terminal C, Gate 14

The Cajun cousin of Pappasito’s, this isn’t a bad option for getting the party started prior to a trip to Granny’s. Dive into Louisiana-style dishes like red fish, dirty rice and gator bites. What can’t a little crawfish fondue not fix, anyway? I mean, not everything — but, you’re the one who thought this would work with the kids.

Dallas Cowboys Club

Terminal A, Gate 22

The Dallas Cowboys Club in Terminal A is a full-service restaurant and bar with elevated Tex-Mex and lots of extra-strong margaritas to wash down the sting of defeat.

Farmer’s Fridge

Terminal A, Gate A13, A21 and A15 Baggage Claim

If you need something healthy, find one of these for salads and wraps.

advertisement advertisement

The Flagship Lounge is spacious and totally worth a day pass. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Terminal B

Cousin’s Bar-B-Q

Terminal B, Gate 43

Cousin’s is a popular Fort Worth barbecue spot with a menu full of ribs, brisket, chicken, sausages and pulled pork with home-style sides.

Cantina Laredo

Terminal B, Gate 29

This is a classic Tex-Mex restaurant with a full bar. There’s a bar seating and a spacious dining room.

advertisement

Terminal C

Nowizki

Terminal C, Gate 37

Once, a lady here ordered a Pinot Grigio on ice with lime. The fuck? I dunno. The bartender even shrugged. Anyway, this restaurant and bar pays tribute to Dallas’ best Maverick ever. There are a couple of German-influenced options — brat bites and a brat dog. Grab a seat at the bar where service is fast and indulge in salads or protein bowls or flatbreads followed by a Slam Dunk Sundae. Cute, huh? The cocktail menu is on point with drinks like The Fade Away (a bloody mary) and Forty-One with Casamigos, citrus juice and soda.

Chili’s

Terminal C, Gate 35

If Chicken Crispers are your weighted blanket of food, then head down to Chili’s in Terminal C. The Dallas-based restaurant is trying to make a comeback, so perhaps it’s time for rediscovery. They have those molten lava cake, which makes for a great breakfast: remember, time isn’t real at an airport.

Terminal D

advertisement advertisement

American Airlines Flagship Lounge (Terminal D)

Wait! Hold on. It’s actually not too expensive. Hear us out. Head to Terminal D to American Airlines’ Flagship Lounge where you’ll have a large space with plenty of room to spread out with posh amenities such chef-inspired meals, an open bar and a premium wine table. Plus: shower suites. While the lounge is reserved for certain cardholders, which you can find under “Access” on the website, make note of the single visit pass for $150 or 15,000 AAdvantage miles. So, here’s the thing: They have complimentary food and alcoholic beverages and no crying or disruptive children, making this an absolute no-brainer. You’d probably spend $150 at the airport bar anyway, right?

CRU Food and Wine Bar

Terminal D, Gate 27

CRU – Airport Wine Bar of the Year in 2019 – is a wine bar where you can relax in a calm space with a panini, burger, pizza, salad and a wine flight (our favorite flights). There are even charcuterie boards. The kitchen is open 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and the wine bar is open until 11 p.m. every day of the week.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Terminal D, Gate 20

The food may get some mixed online reviews, but The Flying Saucer is an excellent spot to grab a beer and watch sports. There’s a large seating area, too, if you’re with a party. Choose from around 40 craft beers on draft, plus a cooler of cans and bottles. If you fancy yourself a craft beer drinker or just like a pub vibe, make your way here.

Brewed

Terminal D, Gate 25

Brewed is a Fort Worth restaurant with an outpost in Terminal D. The space is airy and bright with a full bar with TVs overhead, plus a dining room that spills out into the terminal. There are homestyle favorites like bacon mac and cheese, pulled pork hash, shrimp and grits and chicken-fried steak and eggs. Biscuits and waffles are available all day, which is something we can get behind, as are burgers. Boarding last never tasted so good.

advertisement

Cake Bar

Terminal D, Gate 2

Sheet cake like grandma’s at the airport, you say? Yes, we say. The Dallas bakery has a strong local following for the thick, moist and fresh cakes, sold by the slice here in Terminal D. From German chocolate to Key lime, there’s a flavor for every palate. And each slice is large enough to get you through a holding pattern over O’Hare. (Maybe.)

Terminal E

Terminal E can feel like solitary confinement, which could be good or bad depending on how long you sat on the tarmac. There are a couple of spots available here, though, including a Whataburger and Chick-fil-A. It’s best to grab food somewhere else before heading here.

For a full list of all the restaurants, visit DFW’s website.