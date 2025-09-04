Top 20 Pancakes in the U.S. Will Soon Be Served in Dallas

Palmer's has held its own in the spicy and fluctuating hot chicken sandwich scene in Dallas since opening in 2020. The Lakewood spot was created by Texas native and Nashville-bred Palmer Fortune. Here, everything is made from scratch, from sauces to desserts. The spot has been featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Fortune also operates a sister concept in St. Simons Island, Georgia, called Palmer's Village Cafe. Travel and Leisure has recognized the pancakes there as one of the top 20 pancake restaurants in America.
Starting Friday, Sept. 12, you won't have to book a trip to St. Simons Island to see what that's all about. Palmer's will start serving breakfast Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The menu will include hot chicken and cheese biscuits, ham and cheese omelets, huevos rancheros, and, of course, those prized pancakes (chocolate chip, blueberry, oat and plain).
There is also hot chicken and waffles, plus an entire waffle bar with a variety of toppings, such as berries, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, and more.
Here are a few other menu highlights:
Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers were a Big Tex Award Finalist in 2024. A breaded Nashville hot chicken tender is mixed with pimento cheese, rolled, dipped in pancake batter and deep-fried, then drizzed with a Sriracha honey blend and powdered sugar. It's a whole situation.
The Hooch is an omelet with spicy tomatoes, provolone and cheddar cheese, sausage and fried onions.
Hot Chix Pot Pie is an omelet with white cheddar cheese and a crumbled biscuit that is somehow married to a chicken pot pie.
Buddy's Banana Pudding Pancakes certainly make us want to beat the crowd one Sunday (just one though). Vanilla and banana are infused with "crusted Nilla wafers," per a menu description. Not sure exactly what that means, but order one for the table.